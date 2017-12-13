WATCH: Joburg Ballet's Epic Rain Dance For Cape Town Drought

Joburg Ballet principal ballerina Kitty Phetla becomes Queen Modjadji -- Africa's legendary "rain queen" -- in an extraordinary new video that's just been created in response to Cape Town's looming water crisis.

Phetla's Modjadji wears pointe shoes as she summons clouds from the heavens, twirling and swerving in the dry basin of the near-empty Theewaterskloof Dam in Cape Town.

The video is the latest video from Bite Size Ballet, a series created by Joburg Ballet.

"With Cape Town reservoir levels plummeting to record lows, the Cape water crisis has become a major concern for the entire country. We're proud to present our latest Bite Size Ballet, a rain dance for the drought-stricken province," Joburg Ballet said on Facebook.

"While we hope it will bring rain, this dance is also an important reminder of the value of water to life on earth, and the necessity to conserve it at all costs. If you're travelling to the Western Cape this festive season, please make water conservation an absolute priority."

Watch the epic video below: