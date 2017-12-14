De Lille Placed On Suspension By DA

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille speaks to the media during a news conference at the C40 Mayors Summit at a hotel in Mexico City, Mexico December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has been suspended by the DA from party activities pending the outcome of several investigations, News24 reported. De Lille has been asked to give the DA's federal executive reasons why she should not resign as mayor.

This follows an investigation by a subcommittee which reportedly found "sufficient management and governance-related challenges prevalent in the DA's City of Cape Town caucus, negatively impacting the city's mandate to govern efficiently for the people of Cape Town.".

The DA confirms that it has asked Patricia de Lille to provide reasons why she should not resign as Mayor of Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/WUSEOD6ebw — Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) December 14, 2017

DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme reportedly said on Thursday that no decision, other than the suspension, had been made.

One of the issues under investigation is the shutting down of the city's special investigations unit, which reportedly unearthed allegations that some councillors were involved in a murder, and upgrades to De Lille's home.

My take on @PatriciaDeLille : there are some very ambitious folks in the @Our_DA pulling the strings with their eye on the prized position of Cape Town mayor/a senior role in the city administration. I don't know the merits of the allegations against her, but of this I'm certain. — Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) December 15, 2017

De Lille and councillor JP Smith were placed on special leave from party activities in October following a public spat over the issue.

According to Eyewitness News (EWN), the DA said this and other governance-related issues were negatively affecting the running of the city. Federal executive chairperson James Selfe reportedly said: "Until the matter is completely settled, it is desirable for the protagonists not to be stirring up emotions on either side."

De Lille is reportedly consulting her lawyers, thesouthafrican.com reported.