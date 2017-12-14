If You’re In Jozi These Holidays, You Don’t Want to Miss These Gigs

If you didn't manage to go on vacay this festive season (eish!) but want to get a mind-blowing experience with an international or even tropical vibe, you're not alone. We've handpicked some of the most epic events with international acts, globally recognized homegrown talent and really cool people – all right here in Joburg.

1. Tortured Soul

Looking for a nice sexy house and soul experience? This is one show you don't want to miss. Kaya FM and Bassline Live are bringing New-York based house act, Tortured Soul back in SA to give what their fans love most - their groovey sing-along house hits and electrifying live performance.

Says Bassline Live publicist, Caroline Hillary: "They are also incredibly vibey and festive to watch perform - it's quite special to watch a singer act as a drummer at the same time. They have new material as well as the regular hits that fans know and love.

The Lyric is a sit-down venue but we all know the crowd will be on its feet within the first song."

The event is on the 15th December 2017 from 8 pm at The Lyric At Gold Reef City Casino (Northern Parkway, Ormonde). Tickets will set you back R200 to R685.

2. MozamJozi NY Beach Picnic

A tropical-inspired chill session in Jozi on New Year's day? Yes, please! Joziburg Lane is throwing a Mozambican beach-style picnic to ease you into 2018 (right here in downtown Joburg). They'll have DJ sessions by Vinyl Joint, famous 2M beer, holiday-inspired drinks, colourful platters and what promises to be an epic vibe.

​​​​​

Said event organiser and founder of JoburgPlaces, Gerald Garner: "We realised that Joburgers end up with little to do on the 1st of January – a day on which you want to chill and hangout with friends and family and contemplate the year ahead. We believe an afternoon party in the inner-city is the perfect after-party for New Year's celebration. An ideal space to celebrate Pan-Africanism and too long for the beaches of Maputo and Mozambique – and enjoy superb food platters and fantastic cocktails and of course!"

The event will be on the 1st January 2018 at The Hangout (One Eloff, Corner of Eloff and Wemmer Jubilee Streets, Johannesburg CBD. Tickets are R50 at the door.

3. AFROPUNK Fest

We can't think of a better way to shut down 2017. For the time in 13 years of staging some of the coolest shows around the world, AFROPUNK is bringing the heat to Joburg - mixing homegrown and global talent from the worlds of music, art, culture, food and style. This is quite literally the most looked-forward-to party of the year, with the likes of Solange, Laura Mvula, Nonku Phiri and Spoek Mathambo on one stage.

"This experience is a celebration of those who love themselves, what they do and their culture. There's an exuberance and jubilation around music and togetherness in Africa, unlike a lot of places around the world. We would love to see the festival capture that spirit," says AFROPUNK fest co-founder, Matthew Morgan.

30th and 31st December 2017 at Constitution Hill (11 Kotze Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg). Tickets from R600 – R3500.

Kicker:

