Skolopad Says She Meant 'Slay', Not 'Slut', In Tweet

Local entertainer Skolopad got social media all mixed up with emotions when on Thursday she tweeted that, when she grows up, she wants to be a "slut".

When i grow up I'd like to be a Slut🙌 — #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) December 14, 2017

Known for her penchant to show skin, the 32-year-old later tweeted that she did not mean to write "slut" but instead "slay queen". She shifted the blame to autocorrect.

😱I thought i said i want to Slay🙈 December 14, 2017

Tweeps did not waste any time responding, with some stating how confused they were on how autocorrect could change 'slay' to 'slut'.

Arent you one already? — Harry Houdini (@honourableTshif) December 14, 2017

I thought you would say real makoti😘😘 pic.twitter.com/hkrNjoJmy9 December 14, 2017

Sisi.. leave this trying to be a celebrity thing alone, you keep embarrassing yourself.. and everybody can see.. you are a qualified Nurse, do that rather.. and better yourself more by studying further maybe, in the medical field.. — Channelle Morokane (@Channellelu) December 14, 2017

In reports on TshisaLive, Skolopoad said that she "doesn't even know what the word means [slut]" and maintained that all she was trying to say was that she wanted to slay.