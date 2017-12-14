All Sections
    Skolopad Says She Meant 'Slay', Not 'Slut', In Tweet

    Tjoe, one's dreams are one's dreams.

    15/12/2017 06:25 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Supplied
    Skolopad.

    Local entertainer Skolopad got social media all mixed up with emotions when on Thursday she tweeted that, when she grows up, she wants to be a "slut".

    Known for her penchant to show skin, the 32-year-old later tweeted that she did not mean to write "slut" but instead "slay queen". She shifted the blame to autocorrect.

    Tweeps did not waste any time responding, with some stating how confused they were on how autocorrect could change 'slay' to 'slut'.

    In reports on TshisaLive, Skolopoad said that she "doesn't even know what the word means [slut]" and maintained that all she was trying to say was that she wanted to slay.

