Zimbabwe's New Leader Wants Sanctions Lifted

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa officiates at the swearing in ceremony for his cabinet at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's new leader is calling for the "unconditional lifting" of sanctions that he says has crippled the once-prosperous country's development.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa spoke to the ruling party's Central Committee on Thursday, a day before the party is expected to endorse him as its candidate for next year's election.

He says the government will do all in its power to make sure the election is "credible, free and fair."

Mnangagwa was sworn in last month after Robert Mugabe resigned under pressure from the military and ruling party following 37 years in power.

Now Mnangagwa's challenge is to attract foreign investment and revive a shattered economy. His new comments promise a "robust engagement process" and measures to make Zimbabwe "a place where capital feels safe."