Best Of HuffPost On 15 December: Don't Miss These 7 Stories

1. HuffPost SA grilled national newspaper and website editors to ask them to take a punt at guessing who will win the ANC presidential race. Cyril or Nkosazana? Either way, it seems it's going to be a close call. Watch here.

2. "Depending on who triumphs this weekend, the economy will travel in very different directions," writes HuffPost Editor at Large, Ferial Haffajee. From radical economic transformation to new deal, she dissects how NDZ and Cyril Ramaphosa's polices converge and differ. Read here. ​​​

3. In these stressful political times, it's hard to cut down on the amount of wine we drink. At least, that's the excuse I'm using. Here on the other hand is one very real reason why it's so easy to glug back more and more; and what you can do. Read here.

4. Poor ol' Pres. Zuma's facing an estimated R6 million legal bill for the case opposition parties brought in a bid to get him to implement the public protector's recommendations in her State of Capture report. That's almost as high as the amount he had to pay back for the Nkandla upgrades, the DA estimates. Read here.

5. "We Can Fix Our Sh#*t" declares Nando's in its latest spicy TV advert. The ad, which lauds the abilities of South Africans from "Changing finance ministers faster than we can get new eyebrows," to "We can lose our money... and get some of it back!" spoken over the image of Nkandla and #PayBackTheMoney, is going down a storm. Read here.

6. Another day, another racist incident in the Trump era. In a video which went viral, Trump supporters are seen laughing at a Palestinian-American family who attended a pro-Palestine rally in Los Angeles and calling a five year old girl a "little terrorist". Read here.

7. Maybe celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Megan Fox and Halle Berry are not the best role models when it comes to shedding the pounds. Here's the five worst celebrity diets to avoid going into 2018. Read here.