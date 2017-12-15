Julius Malema: 'NDZ And CR17 Different Sides Of Same Coin'

EFF leader Julius Malema believes ANC presidential hopefuls Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are "different sides of the same coin", both of whom, Malema says, will sell the country to "capturers".

Malema took to Twitter on Thursday night to outline his predictions for the ANC's national conference on Saturday where the governing party will elect its new leadership.

He pegged the deputy president for the win.

For those asking for my predictions, I think he will win. I don't think she's stand a good chance despite her good struggle credentials, she's currently surrounded and supported by crooks. All leaders claiming to support her lost their branches, how do you explain that one. December 14, 2017

CR17 will take the country to the sophisticated capturers like the arrogant and white supremacist Rupets and Oppenheimers and NDZ17 will continue hubby's legacy of mediocre capturers like Indian supremacist Guptas. Different sides of the same coin. Mmaweee December 14, 2017

After ANC branch nominations were collated, Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma emerged as the two favourites for ANC president.

By the way both candidates did not come to the defense of our judiciary after it was attacked by their comrades and they claim to represent the good future of our democracy. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 14, 2017