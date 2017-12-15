All Sections
    POLITICS

    Julius Malema: 'NDZ And CR17 Different Sides Of Same Coin'

    "CR17 will take the country to the sophisticated capturers... NDZ17 will continue hubby’s legacy of mediocre capturers".

    15/12/2017 08:21 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Julius Malema.

    EFF leader Julius Malema believes ANC presidential hopefuls Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are "different sides of the same coin", both of whom, Malema says, will sell the country to "capturers".

    Malema took to Twitter on Thursday night to outline his predictions for the ANC's national conference on Saturday where the governing party will elect its new leadership.

    He pegged the deputy president for the win.

    After ANC branch nominations were collated, Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma emerged as the two favourites for ANC president.

