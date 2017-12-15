Mantashe: 'Court Rulings Won't Affect Conference Credibility'

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said if a court judgment nullifies the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial party leadership, it will not prevent branch delegates from that province from voting at the conference this weekend.

He said the impact will instead be on the 27 provincial executive committee members from KZN attending the conference.

"We are on the road to a good conference...we are still waiting for a formal announcement on the outcome of the court case in KZN," he said.

He was briefing the media on the party's state of readiness for the conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Friday.

"Credentials of members will not be impacted by the judgments. Regions have no voting rights at the conference," Mantashe said.

News24 reported on Friday that ANC members in the North West won their court challenge to have the Bojanala regional conference nullified.

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg is also expected to rule on an appeal by the KZN ANC leadership after the court's decision in November to declare the provincial general council meeting in 2015 null and void.