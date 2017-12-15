Mbaks Sings NDZ's Praises On Twitter, Disses Cyril

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has cemented his allegiance with the Zuma camp ahead of the ANC's national conference, with a series of tweets declaring his support for presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Mbalula said that Dlamini-Zuma would be the sure winner when delegates vote at the conference, and further implying that the only way Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa would be elected president is through "fraud and anarchy".

NDZ WILL B President of the ANC COME NEXT WEEK #HISTORYBECKONS #HISTORYMADE DON'T NEW ERA NEW CHAPTER #WEAREREADY — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 14, 2017

Our mothers have being playing second best for too long it is about time they lead us #HistoryBeckons #HistoryMade don't say I didn't tell you December 14, 2017

The only thing that can STOP NDZ is fraud and anarchy both will b nipped in the bud #ContinuityAndChange #HistoryBeckons — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 14, 2017

Mbalula also mocked Ramaphosa's 'New Deal' action plan for an economic turnaround.

Leaders who speak in tongues about RET and invent new concepts like NEW DEAL to plse and apologise to monopolies are not fit and proper to lead this programme of RET...#HistoryBeckons — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 14, 2017

We are United in making the 54th Anc conference a success I hear some are fuelling anarchy we will crush IT. #HistoryBeckons #HistoryInTheMaking — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 14, 2017