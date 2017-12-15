All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Mbaks Sings NDZ's Praises On Twitter, Disses Cyril

    "The only thing that can stop [Dlamini-Zuma] is fraud and anarchy -- both will be nipped in the bud."

    15/12/2017 09:52 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Police Minister Fikile Mbalula during a news conference in Johannesburg, June 3, 2015.

    Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has cemented his allegiance with the Zuma camp ahead of the ANC's national conference, with a series of tweets declaring his support for presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

    Mbalula said that Dlamini-Zuma would be the sure winner when delegates vote at the conference, and further implying that the only way Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa would be elected president is through "fraud and anarchy".

    Mbalula also mocked Ramaphosa's 'New Deal' action plan for an economic turnaround.

    MORE:ANC National ConferenceFikile MbalulaPolitics