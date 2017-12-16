All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    Bojanala ANC Won't Vote, Massive Blow For NDZ

    They will, however, be allowed to attend the conference as observers.

    16/12/2017 11:22 SAST | Updated 33 minutes ago
    Getty Images
    Secretary General Gwede Mantashe and Spokesperson Zizi Kodwa during the ANC's national policy conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on June 30, 2017 in Johannesburg.

    ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe has announced that party delegates whose legitimacy has been nullified by the courts would not be allowed to vote at the national conference.

    Mantashe made the announcement at a media briefing after a special National Executive Committee meeting that was convened earlier on Saturday morning.

    Delegates from various branches in the Bojanala region as well as provincial executive committee members from KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State will not be allowed to vote. They will, however, be allowed to attend the conference as observers.

    ANC members in the North West on Friday won their court challenge to have the Bojanala regional conference nullified.

    Bojanala, the biggest region in the North-West, was firmly behind presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Their absence will now surely deal a blow to her campaign for the ANC's top spot.

    The High Court in Pietermaritzburg also, on the same day, rejected an appeal by provincial ANC leaders in KZN and upheld its decision to have the provincial general council meeting in 2015 declared null and void.

    MORE:ANC National ConferencePolitics