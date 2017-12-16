'Can Zuma's Speech End Already?' -- Social Media Reacts To President's Last Speech

President Jacob Zuma attends the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017.

President Jacob Zuma delivered his last speech as the leader of the ANC on Saturday at the 54th National Conference at Nasrec. The president spoke on various issues, including radical economic transformation and corruption.

But social media did not take kindly to Zuma's oratory skills. "Boring", "painful" and "sleepy" were just some of the words used by people on Twitter to describe Zuma's speech.

Zuma, in typical fashion, was reading his speech and went on for almost two hours, with a vast amount of South Africans on social media complaining that he did actually say much.

I fell asleep while pretending to listen to Zuma's speech. #ANC54 December 16, 2017

Can Zuma's speech end already! Ao bathong.. He goes on and on without logical sequence re lapile #ANC54 #ANCConference2017 — Rragwe Spunanki (@rragwe_Spunanki) December 16, 2017

Social media users were particularly amused by the "anti-corruption" remarks by Zuma. Zuma claimed that "corruption in the private sector is treated with kid gloves and is referred to in softer terms such as collusion, "accounting irregularities" or "lapses in corporate governance -- referring to disgraced company Steinhoff.

He also said corruption in the private sector was as bad as corruption in government, and social media users did not hold back.

President Zuma is lecturing us on corruption. 🙄 #ANC54 — Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) December 16, 2017

Stop factions, corporate greed, in fighting, going to court. This entire Zuma speech is like watching your alcoholic father slam everyone in the house for drinking too much. — #PuppetGuy JHB&CT 2018 (@chestermissing) December 16, 2017

Amazing speech by Zuma! This crooked serial violator of the Constitution preaching anti corruption while stealing and looting the state coffers for his family and friends! #ANC54 — edris hlongwane (@edrishlongwane) December 16, 2017

This speech Zuma is giving is reason enough to dissolve the ANC. — dean (@Deano_T7) December 16, 2017

Zuma speech template:

Amandla

Hallo people I like.

We were awesome.

Radical vibes.

Nation building is a thing.

Freedom charter.

We really were awesome.

Freedom charter.

Say 'especially the poor'.

Comrade God.



NOTE: dont say Gupta. — #PuppetGuy JHB&CT 2018 (@chestermissing) December 16, 2017

Zuma doesn't mind boring you with one long speech. slow slow slow slow until you get enough lol — Patriarch Buffalo (@GideonXF) December 16, 2017