    • POLITICS

    'Can Zuma's Speech End Already?' -- Social Media Reacts To President's Last Speech

    "Boring", "painful" and "sleepy" were just some of the words used by people on Twitter to describe Zuma's speech.

    16/12/2017 18:28 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    President Jacob Zuma attends the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017.

    President Jacob Zuma delivered his last speech as the leader of the ANC on Saturday at the 54th National Conference at Nasrec. The president spoke on various issues, including radical economic transformation and corruption.

    READ: 7 Highlights of Zuma's Last Speech As ANC Leader

    But social media did not take kindly to Zuma's oratory skills. "Boring", "painful" and "sleepy" were just some of the words used by people on Twitter to describe Zuma's speech.

    Zuma, in typical fashion, was reading his speech and went on for almost two hours, with a vast amount of South Africans on social media complaining that he did actually say much.

    Social media users were particularly amused by the "anti-corruption" remarks by Zuma. Zuma claimed that "corruption in the private sector is treated with kid gloves and is referred to in softer terms such as collusion, "accounting irregularities" or "lapses in corporate governance -- referring to disgraced company Steinhoff.

    He also said corruption in the private sector was as bad as corruption in government, and social media users did not hold back.

