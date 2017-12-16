All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    POLITICS

    Malusi Gigaba: 'People Do Not Eat Ideology -- Hungry For Change'

    "Our people are hungry for change...we dare not disappoint them".

    16/12/2017 09:50 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba during the Thomson Reuters economist of the year awards in Sandton, July 13, 2017.

    Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has advised the ANC's incoming leadership to prioritise building inclusive growth in the economy through radical economic transformation.

    "Our economic discourse must transcend the fear of loss or desire to maintain current privilege... Growth without transformation is unjust. But transformation without growth is similarly self-defeating," he said.

    "If I may be so bold I would like to take this opportunity to suggest to incoming leadership... the most important task for the ANC is to lead the country to achieve inclusive growth through RET as quickly as is possible."

    Gigaba was speaking at the ANC's Progressive Business Forum breakfast at the party's national conference in Johannesburg on Saturday.

    He said the state needed to build strategic coalitions with the business sector and turnaround investor confidence.

    He said government's immediate challenge is to bring an end to policy uncertainty. He then offered up a number of priorities in a plan to fix the country's economy.

