Sihle Zikalala: 'We Have Tried Our Best'

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is congratulated by Sihle Zikalala at the party's KwaZulu-Natal provincial general council on December 05, 2017 in Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC boss Sihle Zikalala said the six-hour delay for the start of the party's national conference is not a reflection of the outgoing leadership, but rather of the organisation as a whole.

"I won't say its a bad reflection on the outgoing leadership; it is a reflection the organisation in totality. The fact that you have comrades that will want to bog down the conference around court cases, the fact that courts will take time not announcing themselves and issue judgement on the eve of the conference... all of that are issues to be considered," he said.

Zikalala was speaking to the media at the party's national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Speaking about the campaign for unity in the party, Zikalala said they "tried [their] best".

"We have gone all over meeting with other provinces trying to bring unity... therefore, we have tried our best... Let democracy prevail," he said.