NEWS & POLITICS

'Take The Best From Both Sides To Kill Factions' -- Paul Mashatile

The 54th ANC National Conference starts at Nasrec in Johannesburg on Saturday. The ANC has been marred by factional politics over the last few months. Gauteng ANC leader Paul Mashatile talks to us about slate politics going into the conference, and Mabuyane Oscar from the ANC PEC in the Eastern Cape tells us how “abnormal” the start to the conference is.