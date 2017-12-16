WATCH: Jacob Zuma's Speech Unpacked -- Free Education, Attacks on Media and Business And The Future Of The ANC

President of South Africa Jacob Zuma gestures to his supporters at the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

President Jacob Zuma delivered his last speech as party president on Saturday -- a worrying account of an organisation scrambling to fix its internal strife while at the same time looking to transform the country it governs.

Zuma's speech was twofold: first focusing on the need for radical socioeconomic transformation in key sectors such land proprietorship, mining and concentration of ownership in business. It then turned to highlight the challenges facing the party, such as state capture and corruption, leadership contestation and factionalism.

Editor-at-large, Ferial Haffajee and Editor-in-chief, Pieter du Toit share their analysis on the speech:

