All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    These Are The Candidates For ANC's Top Leadership

    ANC Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize has declined nominations for a deputy president post.

    17/12/2017 18:36 SAST | Updated 18/12/2017 06:07 SAST
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    ANC members and delegates attend the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017.

    In a surprise move, ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize declined nominations for the position of ANC deputy president, citing unity in the party as his reason.

    Former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa stand as the only two candidates vying for ANC president.

    Here is the full list of nominees standing for positions in the ANC's top six and the number of branches who nominated them:

    President:

    Cyril Ramaphosa 1,469

    Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma 1,094

    Deputy president:

    David Mabuza 1,128

    Lindiwe Sisulu 619

    *Naledi Pandor and Zweli Mkhize declined nomination.

    National chairperson:

    Gwede Mantashe 1,499

    Nathi Mthethwa 807

    Secretary-general:

    Senzo Mchunu 1,479

    Ace Magashule 930

    Deputy secretary-general:

    Jessie Duarte 845

    Zingiswa Losi 361

    Treasurer-general:

    Paul Mashatile 1,581

    Maite Nkoana-Mashabe 275

    *Nomvula Mokanyane declined nomination.

    MORE:ANC National ConferencePolitics