These Are The Candidates For ANC's Top Leadership

In a surprise move, ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize declined nominations for the position of ANC deputy president, citing unity in the party as his reason.
Former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa stand as the only two candidates vying for ANC president.
Here is the full list of nominees standing for positions in the ANC's top six and the number of branches who nominated them:
President:
Cyril Ramaphosa 1,469
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma 1,094
Deputy president:
David Mabuza 1,128
Lindiwe Sisulu 619
*Naledi Pandor and Zweli Mkhize declined nomination.
National chairperson:
Gwede Mantashe 1,499
Nathi Mthethwa 807
Secretary-general:
Senzo Mchunu 1,479
Ace Magashule 930
Deputy secretary-general:
Jessie Duarte 845
Zingiswa Losi 361
Treasurer-general:
Paul Mashatile 1,581
Maite Nkoana-Mashabe 275
*Nomvula Mokanyane declined nomination.