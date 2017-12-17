These Are The Candidates For ANC's Top Leadership

ANC members and delegates attend the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017.

In a surprise move, ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize declined nominations for the position of ANC deputy president, citing unity in the party as his reason.

Former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa stand as the only two candidates vying for ANC president.

Here is the full list of nominees standing for positions in the ANC's top six and the number of branches who nominated them:

President:

Cyril Ramaphosa 1,469

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma 1,094

Deputy president:

David Mabuza 1,128

Lindiwe Sisulu 619

*Naledi Pandor and Zweli Mkhize declined nomination.

National chairperson:

Gwede Mantashe 1,499

Nathi Mthethwa 807

Secretary-general:

Senzo Mchunu 1,479

Ace Magashule 930

Deputy secretary-general:

Jessie Duarte 845

Zingiswa Losi 361

Treasurer-general:

Paul Mashatile 1,581

Maite Nkoana-Mashabe 275

*Nomvula Mokanyane declined nomination.