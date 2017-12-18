DA Grants De Lille An Extension To Give Reasons Why She Should Resign

The DA has granted Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille an extension until January 2018 to give reasons why she should not resign from her position, Eyewitness News reported.

De Lille was initially given until Monday to give reasons why she should not resign, after being suspended from party activities. Ructions in the council stemming from unhappiness with De Lille were "negatively impacting the city's mandate to govern efficiently for the people of Cape Town," the party said.

De Lille butted heads with colleagues over, among other things, upgrades to her home and the disbanding of the city's special investigating unit.

According to Business Day, DA federal chairperson James Selfe confirmed on Monday that she had asked for an extension.

"We have granted the request on the basis that the charges were serious and the consequences for her were far-reaching. She now has until January 5," he reportedly said.

De Lille has threatened to take legal action against the DA if she is removed from her position.

She said she believed the process thus far had been unfair.

"For the moment, I am focused on compiling detailed submissions to FedEx regarding the allegations concerning me raised in the so-called Steenhuisen report. For now, the thrust of my response is to deal with the merits of the allegations in the report as comprehensively as possible in the time afforded to me.

"I remain hopeful that we will be able to dissuade FedEx from taking the drastic step of initiating a motion of no confidence in me. But if we cannot do so, I would naturally have to consider alternatives to defend my reputation of a lifetime of fighting against corruption and addressing inequality in our society," De Lille said.

According to News24, she believes the DA does not have a case against her.

