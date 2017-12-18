Every Time Ramaphosa Smiles, The Rand Becomes Stronger -- South Africa Reacts To New ANC President

On Monday, 18 December 2017, Cyril Ramaphosa was named as the new president of the ANC at the 54th ANC National Conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg. The much-anticipated announcement saw a crescendo reception from South Africa and the rest of the world.

Ramaphosa beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by 179 votes with Ramaphosa securing 2,440 votes in total and Dlamini-Zuma 2,261, making Ramaphosa the new leader of the governing party. After months of campaigning from both candidates, intense media coverage and predictions, it finally boiled down to this moment.

Cde Cyril Matamela #RAMAPHOSA is the 13th President of the African National Congress with 2440 votes #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/8yi3BQ8drO — #ANC54 (@MYANC) December 18, 2017

From South Africa to Europe, to the U.S., here are the best social media reactions from Twitter.

It's a boy — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 18, 2017

After bruising battle, ANC veteran Cyril Ramaphosa chosen to succeed South Africa's Jacob Zuma as party leader https://t.co/0ttTwIIdiO pic.twitter.com/3iJTx7o8hJ December 18, 2017

The Premier League is in. #ANC54 — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 18, 2017

Well done to Cyril Ramaphosa for winning the #ANC Presidency #anc54 pic.twitter.com/dl1enWqYB0 — Ndaba Mandela (@NdabaMandela) December 18, 2017

Is it me or Every time Cyril Ramaphosa smiles, the rand just gets stronger and stronger? #anc54 — I.G MATHEWS MELATO🐐 (@maphutseM) December 18, 2017

If he fails to recall JZ and other State Capture culprits then we must throw him in the dustbin. — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) December 18, 2017

After Ramaphosa won, there was optimism and excitement about the prospect of the South African rand and possible a better economy.

The Rand be like pic.twitter.com/lWoWzFXKB5 — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) December 18, 2017