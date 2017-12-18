All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Every Time Ramaphosa Smiles, The Rand Becomes Stronger -- South Africa Reacts To New ANC President

    The much-anticipated announcement saw a crescendo reception from South Africa and the rest of the world. 

    18/12/2017 20:14 SAST | Updated 22 hours ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

    On Monday, 18 December 2017, Cyril Ramaphosa was named as the new president of the ANC at the 54th ANC National Conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg. The much-anticipated announcement saw a crescendo reception from South Africa and the rest of the world.

    HuffPost

    Ramaphosa beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by 179 votes with Ramaphosa securing 2,440 votes in total and Dlamini-Zuma 2,261, making Ramaphosa the new leader of the governing party. After months of campaigning from both candidates, intense media coverage and predictions, it finally boiled down to this moment.

    From South Africa to Europe, to the U.S., here are the best social media reactions from Twitter.

    After Ramaphosa won, there was optimism and excitement about the prospect of the South African rand and possible a better economy.

