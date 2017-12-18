Every Time Ramaphosa Smiles, The Rand Becomes Stronger -- South Africa Reacts To New ANC President

On Monday, 18 December 2017, Cyril Ramaphosa was named as the new president of the ANC at the 54th ANC National Conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg. The much-anticipated announcement saw a crescendo reception from South Africa and the rest of the world.
Ramaphosa beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by 179 votes with Ramaphosa securing 2,440 votes in total and Dlamini-Zuma 2,261, making Ramaphosa the new leader of the governing party. After months of campaigning from both candidates, intense media coverage and predictions, it finally boiled down to this moment.
Cde Cyril Matamela #RAMAPHOSA is the 13th President of the African National Congress with 2440 votes #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/8yi3BQ8drO— #ANC54 (@MYANC) December 18, 2017
From South Africa to Europe, to the U.S., here are the best social media reactions from Twitter.
It's a boy— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 18, 2017
After bruising battle, ANC veteran Cyril Ramaphosa chosen to succeed South Africa's Jacob Zuma as party leader https://t.co/0ttTwIIdiO pic.twitter.com/3iJTx7o8hJ— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 18, 2017
The Premier League is in. #ANC54— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 18, 2017
Well done to Cyril Ramaphosa for winning the #ANC Presidency #anc54 pic.twitter.com/dl1enWqYB0— Ndaba Mandela (@NdabaMandela) December 18, 2017
Is it me or Every time Cyril Ramaphosa smiles, the rand just gets stronger and stronger? #anc54— I.G MATHEWS MELATO🐐 (@maphutseM) December 18, 2017
South Africa Will Now See A Change. YAY for Ramaphosa #newpresident #Ramaphosa #Growth #Transformation #Nomorejunkstatus 😁— Juanita Jacobs (@JuanitaMVA) December 18, 2017
I am so emotional!!!! Cry my beloved country #myanc #ANC54 #Ramaphosa #CR17 😭😭♥️😭— Kopano (@Kopano_) December 18, 2017
#ANC54 #ANCElectiveConference #CountryDuty— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 18, 2017
Opposition parties are going to have fun! pic.twitter.com/QkTzVv9kVI
If he fails to recall JZ and other State Capture culprits then we must throw him in the dustbin.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) December 18, 2017
This means that Cyril Ramaphosa #CR17 is surrounded by the #NDZ slate!🙉 #ANC54 #ANCElectiveConference— Milton Nkosi (@nkosi_milton) December 18, 2017
After Ramaphosa won, there was optimism and excitement about the prospect of the South African rand and possible a better economy.
The Rand right now #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/FoKmX9srd7— Sikelela Matandela (@ForeverShakes) December 18, 2017
The Rand be like pic.twitter.com/lWoWzFXKB5— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) December 18, 2017
#CR17 it feels like a dawn of new democracy all over again . 179 slim margin Between baby boy and baby gal. But a baby boy was born today . The rand strengthening against all the major currencies . I hope this win will be great for our economy. Hallalalal. I am so happy ☺😊— Miss Nell (@umbukiwo) December 18, 2017