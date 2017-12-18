IN PICTURES: Cyril Ramaphosa's Victory

Pontsho Mabena / HuffPost SA Delegates sing as they await the announcement of the ANC's new top six following voting for the party's top officials at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on December 18, 2017.

Pieter du Toit / HuffPost SA Cyril Ramaphosa talks to David Mabuza moments before both are elected to the ANC's top 6 on December 18, 2017.

MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP/Getty Images Outgoing African National Congress (ANC) President and current South African President Jacob Zuma takes images of unseen media representatives with his cellular telephone at the 54th ANC conference in Johannesburg on December 18. 2017, after incoming ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's election. South African deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was narrowly elected head of the ruling ANC party, winning a bruising race that exposed rifts within the organisation that led the fight against apartheid.

Pieter Du Toit / HuffPost SA The ANC's new top 6: Jessie Duarte (DSG), Ace Magashule (SG), Gwede Mantashe (SG), Cyril Ramaphosa (Pres), David Mabuza (DP), Paul Mashatile (TG)

MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP/Getty Images Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) President and current South African deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and outgoing ANC President and current South African President Jacob Zuma take images of unseen media representatives with their cellular telephones at the 54th ANC conference in Johannesburg on December 18. 2017, after Ramaphosa's election. South African deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was narrowly elected head of the ruling ANC party, winning a bruising race that exposed rifts within the organisation that led the fight against apartheid.

Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's deputy president and newly elected president of the African National Congress party (ANC), center, smiles on stage during the 54th national conference of the African National Congress party in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's deputy president and newly elected president of the African National Congress party (ANC), center, gestures on stage during the 54th national conference of the African National Congress party in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's deputy president and newly elected president of the African National Congress party (ANC), center, gestures during the 54th national conference of the African National Congress party in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

Pontsho Mabena / HuffPost SA Jessie Duarte (right) gestures alongside former ANC president Jacob Zuma. Duarte retained her position as Deputy Secretary General following the election of the ANC's new top six on 18 December, 2017.

Pontsho Mabena / HuffPost SA A teary-eyed Baleka Mbete embraces Jackson Mthembu as the ANC's former top six is dissolved on December 18, 2017, at Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Pontsho Mabena / HuffPost SA David Mabuza, incoming ANC Deputy President, looks on at Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, on December 18, 2017.

Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's deputy president and newly elected president of the African National Congress party (ANC), right, embraces opponent Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during the 54th national conference of the African National Congress party in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. With his election as leader of the ruling African National Congress on Monday, Ramaphosa, 65, will be the party's presidential candidate in 2019 and may take over running the country from Jacob Zu,a sooner than that if he's ousted before the end of his second term.

Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters ANC members celebrate after South African Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president of the ANC during the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 18, 2017.

