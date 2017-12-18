In Pictures: Zizi Kodwa And Gwede Mantashe Are The Definition Of Bromance

Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie
As the ANC National Conference continues, Gwede Mantashe and Zizi Kodwa conducted their final press conference as secretary-general and national spokesperson. Mantashe has been in office for 10 years and Kodwa has served as national spokesperson for five years. The two are often seen together and appear to have a rather close relationship.
As the two step down ahead of the appointment of the new leadership, here are is a wrap of their bromance.
-
GULSHAN KHAN via Getty Images
-
MUJAHID SAFODIEN via Getty Images
-
MUJAHID SAFODIEN via Getty Images
-
Sunday Times via Getty Images
-
GULSHAN KHAN via Getty Images
-
GULSHAN KHAN via Getty Images
-
GULSHAN KHAN via Getty Images
-
Bloomberg via Getty Images
-
Bloomberg via Getty Images
-
MUJAHID SAFODIEN via Getty Images
-
Gallo Images
-
Gallo Images
-
Gallo Images
-
Gallo Images
-
Gallo Images