    POLITICS

    In Pictures: Zizi Kodwa And Gwede Mantashe Are The Definition Of Bromance

    Can you name a better duo?

    18/12/2017 14:44 SAST | Updated 18/12/2017 14:55 SAST
    Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie
    ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa during the party's special national executive committee meeting at the St Georges Hotel on November 11, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.

    As the ANC National Conference continues, Gwede Mantashe and Zizi Kodwa conducted their final press conference as secretary-general and national spokesperson. Mantashe has been in office for 10 years and Kodwa has served as national spokesperson for five years. The two are often seen together and appear to have a rather close relationship.

    As the two step down ahead of the appointment of the new leadership, here are is a wrap of their bromance.

    • GULSHAN KHAN via Getty Images
    • MUJAHID SAFODIEN via Getty Images
    • MUJAHID SAFODIEN via Getty Images
    • Sunday Times via Getty Images
    • GULSHAN KHAN via Getty Images
    • GULSHAN KHAN via Getty Images
    • GULSHAN KHAN via Getty Images
    • Bloomberg via Getty Images
    • Bloomberg via Getty Images
    • MUJAHID SAFODIEN via Getty Images
    • Gallo Images
    • Gallo Images
    • Gallo Images
    • Gallo Images
    • Gallo Images

