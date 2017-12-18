IN TWEETS: Date My Family -- Case Of The Ex

One bachelorette got a huge surprise when she rocked up to dinner to try to find love, and her potential bae's ex was there too.

Through Mzansi Magic's Date My Family, singletons hope to find love by going on a date with the potential partner's family. This may include "family we choose for ourselves", aka friends. Except on Sunday night's episode, the ex -- who identified herself as a "friend" that the bachelorette would "not need to worry about" -- was also there.

As to what she was doing there, tweeps continue to wonder.

And as if that was not enough, the tears were a bigger shocker when the bachelorette asked why they broke up. Extra much? Twitter agrees.

But this guy 😂😂😂. I think he was embarrassed on Sihle's behalf #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/mXscKVVYnu December 17, 2017

Haibo?! She's crying for her ex! I knew she still loved Sihle by the way she was talking about him.



Why didn't she stop him? Why is she there? She must just go to the bedroom & sort things out with Sihle. #DateMyFamily December 17, 2017

Bathong this ex😑😑😑.she must just wait for another season of Love back and stop being dramatic here.#DateMyFamily — Sharon (@shazymnisi) December 17, 2017

The EX was just there to say:

"Noma engaya kwiDateMyFamily yimiStarring...

Noma ungafika neCurly weave yimiStarring...

Yes we dated for a year a or so, so yimiStarring...

YEBO!...yebo!...YEBO!...yebo!"#DateMyFamily — NdosiRoyalty (@NdosiRoyalty) December 17, 2017

I'm adding Sihle's ex to the list of things we must leave in 2017. #DateMyFamily — Yolisa Beauchamp (@YolztheOlz) December 17, 2017

The thing is, potential bae did not seem to see anything wrong with his ex being there. He was laughing, half-smiling throughout the date.

Why did sihle allow this ... RED FLAG — Lungilovski (@Lungi_) December 17, 2017

The problem is that Sihle is too nice because he kept on smiling eventhough the friends tried to reprimand her, he can't see through her. It will be difficult for him to move on because sabotage! — Black butterfly (@Dark_Is_Me) December 17, 2017

This boi he's not serious about the show, — Porsche La Vida (@matsi_kabelo) December 17, 2017

Neither did the ex -- considering her post-show social media interaction:

Needless too say, the bachelorette did not go back to the family with the ex-girlfriend.

jj

jj