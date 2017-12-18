Mthembu On State Capture: 'Guilty Must Face Consequences'

South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu speaks to journalists after the failure of a vote of no-confidence in South Africa's president, Jacob Zuma, on August 8, 2017 in Cape Town.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture must be instituted as a matter of urgency.

Mthembu was speaking to media on the sidelines of the ANC national conference in Johannesburg on Monday.

"On state capture we must institute as a matter of urgency, in fact the courts have said so, a judicial commission of inquiry. Case closed," he said.

Mthembu has come out as a staunch backer of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC top spot, and has spoken out on state capture and corruption in government.

Voted for @DPRamaphosa and other five incorruptible leaders @MYANC Conference . My vote is to save @MYANC and my country . We must !! — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) December 18, 2017

Iam confident that # ANC54 Conference will start the process to save our movement from #statecapture corruption . Yes it must !! December 18, 2017

"How do you get to the bottom of this/ when you don't have an independent and credible body to get deeper into this?" he asked.

"This is what the former public protector (Thuli Madonsela) said... come with a judicial commission of inquiry, investigate this matter, but there is a prima facie case... whoever is found [guilty] must then face the consequences."