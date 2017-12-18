All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Mthembu On State Capture: 'Guilty Must Face Consequences'

    "How do you get to the bottom of this, when you don't have an independent and credible body to get deeper into this?" – Jackson Mthembu

    18/12/2017 14:26 SAST | Updated 18/12/2017 14:26 SAST
    SUMAYA HISHAM via Getty Images
    South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu speaks to journalists after the failure of a vote of no-confidence in South Africa's president, Jacob Zuma, on August 8, 2017 in Cape Town.

    ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture must be instituted as a matter of urgency.

    Mthembu was speaking to media on the sidelines of the ANC national conference in Johannesburg on Monday.

    "On state capture we must institute as a matter of urgency, in fact the courts have said so, a judicial commission of inquiry. Case closed," he said.

    Mthembu has come out as a staunch backer of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC top spot, and has spoken out on state capture and corruption in government.

    "How do you get to the bottom of this/ when you don't have an independent and credible body to get deeper into this?" he asked.

    "This is what the former public protector (Thuli Madonsela) said... come with a judicial commission of inquiry, investigate this matter, but there is a prima facie case... whoever is found [guilty] must then face the consequences."

