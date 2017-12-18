What Were Zuma And Ramaphosa Doing On Their Phones ?

Just minutes before the African National Congress was due to announce the new president of the governing party, outgoing president Jacob Zuma and his possible successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, were on their phones at the same time.

Caption this: JZ on his phone, CR17 making a call while delegates argue over the media's presence at #ANC54 plenary. @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/aQws00rMt9 — Pieter Du Toit (@PieterDuToit) December 18, 2017

The question is, what were they doing on their phones? Could they have been discussing the outcome? Were they checking that the results were going according to plan? Only they would know...

People on Twitter certainly had opinions:

"You have been removed from the group. You can no longer see or respond to messages." — Riaan Grobler (@BraGrobbies) December 18, 2017

Zuma: (checking his bank balance) Dammit i wasted my money paying for NDZ campaign and she didn't win



Ramaphosa: Tshepo my love prepare a feast, you are about to become first lady #ANC17 December 18, 2017

"Calling" it quits — Ronald Phiri (@RonaldPhiri01) December 18, 2017

Asking Atul for an EFT for a plane ticket to Dubai ASAP — LM van Zyl (@lourensvz4) December 18, 2017

Shem hes gona have lots of time to exchange nudes on whatsapp after this. — kerotse (@kmosebetsi) December 18, 2017