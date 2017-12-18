All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    What Were Zuma And Ramaphosa Doing On Their Phones ?

    Could they have been discussing the upcoming announcement? Were they checking that the results were going according to plan? Only they would know...

    18/12/2017 17:25 SAST | Updated 23 hours ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Just minutes before the African National Congress was due to announce the new president of the governing party, outgoing president Jacob Zuma and his possible successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, were on their phones at the same time.

    The question is, what were they doing on their phones? Could they have been discussing the outcome? Were they checking that the results were going according to plan? Only they would know...

    People on Twitter certainly had opinions:

    MORE:ANCANC National ConferenceCyril Ramaphosajacob zumaPolitics