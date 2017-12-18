Who Is The Iconic Woman Who Always Knows The ANC President Before The Rest Of Us?

You've probably seen her announcing the results of many an elective conference for the ANC, and wondered who's the woman with the winning numbers.

When Dren Nupen -- along with Bontle Mpakanyane and Ncedisa Mthenjwa -- walks on-stage, you know it's time to crown the ANC's new king (or, potentially in 2017, new queen).

These three women who run the ANC election have over 60 years' experience in managing elections, both political and nonpolitical. It's not surprising, then, that they are able to keep their cool and maintain calm among sometimes tetchy and anxious ANC delegates every half-decade.

Bontle Mpakanyane (L), Dren Nupen (M), and Ncedisa Mthenja (R)

The EleXions Agency, through which they manage the ANC's voting process, is self-described as the country's "most experienced elections facilitator", established after its founding members were contracted to manage the ANC's 52nd National Conference in Polokwane, 2007.

But they've been involved in the elections process for much longer.

To put this in perspective, they've been overseeing leadership changes in the ANC since long before Tweet became a verb or 'Nkandla' a site of interest.

Nupen, arguably the 'iconic' face of the ANC's election results, is also former Executive Director of the Electoral Institute of Southern Africa and partner of Charles who -- in the 1990s -- was a commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) assisting in the oversight of the country's first democratic election.

Mpakanyane, who started under the aegis of the Independent Mediation Services of South Africa (IMSSA), has over two decades of election experience. According to her bio, she played a "pivotal role in the establishment of the independent conflict management panels during the 1999 National Elections" among other accolades.

Ncedisa Mthenjwa, meanwhile, is a logistics guru with well over 20 years election and mediation experience. She told HuffPost that she's been "having sleepless nights for weeks" ahead of the ANC's 2017 conference and that it's "important to know the rules of the road".

The ANC's National Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, is the latest addition to the list of leadership transformations they've witnessed first-hand:

NASREC 2017:

ANC leadership nominations start in a fiery atmosphere. #ANC54 Elections being run by Dren Nupen and Bontle Mpakanyane. pic.twitter.com/Y90TfjFfDX — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) December 17, 2017

For some reason that lady from Die Antwoord is here telling all the comrades to sit. pic.twitter.com/IcZfYpSjL6 — #PuppetGuy JHB&CT 2018 (@chestermissing) December 17, 2017

Well Dren Nupen will be back running this election - let's hope that the announcement is a positive one for South Africa — Cameron Staude (@camstaude) December 16, 2017

Bontle Mpakanyane from ANC élections agency in authoritative form #classact #ANC54 — Richard Calland (@richardcalland) December 17, 2017

Dren Nupen: Comrades please sit down. We have an important task this afternoon. #ANC54 #Nasrec — SITHOLEEXPRESS (@SthembisoMedia) December 17, 2017

Bontle Mpakanyane from IEC clears up speculation around the votes at ANC PGC @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/TeYtbTck2k — Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) December 5, 2017

MANGAUNG 2012:

Dren Nupen is, for me, the highlight of #Mangaung "order comrades, order" — Anél Lewis (Ally) (@metroally) December 18, 2012

Dren nupen announces zuma takes 2nd term with 2984 votes #Mangaung #ancpres — Minoshni Pillay (@Minoshni) December 18, 2012

Dren Nupen, highly experienced elections administrator. We'll see a lot of her in next few days. — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) December 17, 2012

#Mangaung And they're starting. Presiding officer will announce results. Dren Nupen will do the honours as she did in Polokwane. — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) December 18, 2012

Dren Nupen is set to run the elctions. Same as Polokwane. — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) December 17, 2012