Zuma's Have Eaten Humble Pie -- Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema arrives with supporters for a demonstration in Pretoria, South Africa, November 2, 2016. Picture taken November 2, 2016.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says it will be difficult to recall President Jacob Zuma, because the Gupta family is still in charge.

Malema tweeted on Monday night: "Nothing has really changed; the core of the corrupt premier league is at the center of the organization. The Guptas are still in charge and as a result it will be difficult to recall Zuma. Don't get easily excited over nothing but I'm happy the Zumas ate a humble pie, a di ba je."

On Monday night, Cyril Ramaphosa was elected at the new ANC president, after 2 440 delegates voted for him to lead the country's governing party for the next five years.

The losing candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, received 2 261 votes.

Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza was elected as the party's deputy president, while Free State Premier Ace Magashule was elected as the new secretary general.

The two are believed to be part of the so called "Premier League", which also includes North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa, reacting to ANC's new leadership, said there would be no paradigm shift from the current style of leadership if the elected individuals continued to put the interest of their party first.

"So, expect them to continue to protect Zuma and other tainted ministers," Holomisa said.

"If they don't recall Zuma immediately, that would mean Cyril's anti-corruption campaign will have to wait until 2019."

-- News24