    • ENTERTAINMENT

    'Enough ANC – Let's Not Forget It's Still December!' -- Somizi

    The fun of the season must continue, according to South Africa's most flamboyant celebrity.

    19/12/2017 13:19 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Getty Images

    Sure, the spectacle of the ANC electing its new president and top six captured our attention all weekend, but "Idols SA" judge Somizi Mhlongo has reminded us that the agenda for December must not be forgotten! He posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday urging people to remember the festivities.

    "Congratulations to everyone that has won... Viva CR this Viva CR that, but let's not be distracted guys ke December, things that are supposed to be done in December must be done in December," he chirps in the video.

    All the congratulations will continue in January, Somizi reckons, but for now, people should focus on the fierce fun that the month is for.

    Viva December

    A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

    On that note, HuffPost scouted socials to see what our celebrities are up to this festive season. Here's a look at just a few of their posts:

    🦋 7th wonder of nature... 👑 . 📸 @mcgowanzach

    A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

