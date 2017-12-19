IN PICTURES: A Gluten-Free Christmas Lunch Is Possible -- Here's How

You may have gluten-intolerant friends or choose a gluten-free lifestyle for health or lifestyle reasons.
This does not mean you can't perfectly enjoy your Christmas delicacies. Yours will arguably be healthier.
Here are some gluten-free recipes you can try this December:
Breakfast
Happy Thursday people. It finally feels like SPRING, and I'm so excited. What's your favourite thing about a new season? For me, with Spring it's the flowers and appearance of baby animals 🐰, but also the invitation to get into my veggie garden, the emergence of butterflies, and feeling the warm sun on skin (nothing quite beets that one). If you missed the recipe to these layered protein and chia jars, it's just down our feed ✌🏽️ .
Mango season is here, and it's about time! We've paired with delicious, sweet @calypsomangoes with matcha for this smoothie bowl, and they are a really great couple. . What's your favourite mango? We are enjoying Calypso ones (you can find them in the blue trays at your local supermarket) because they taste so, so perfect at this time of the year. Now, who wants the recipe? . 2 frozen bananas, chopped Flesh from 1/2 @calypsomangoes 1/3 cup coconut milk 1 tsp premium matcha powder 1/4 tsp spirulina 2 tsp cacao butter 1/3 cup oats (soaked overnight in nutmilk or water) Add everything to your blender, and blend until ultra smooth. Top with mango cheeks, spring fruit and crunchy granola #calypsomango #theperfectmangoes #ad
Hard boiled eggs on a corn tortilla with a little sprinkle of salt, pepper, and cumin #breakfast #breakfastofchampions #behealthy #glutenfreebreakfast #cleaneats #cleaneating #postworkout #hypothyroid #hashimotos #foodie #glutenfree #hardboiledeggs #eggs #protein #glutenfreeliving #foodielife #feedfeedglutenfree #foodism #eeeeeats #fitfood #fitfam #cumin #gfree #tacos #weightlossjourney #workout #feelinggood #halalfood #halal
Egg buns. You won't even miss the bread! ➡️WildRootsKitchen.com/low-carb-buns . . . . #keto #ketofam #ketodiet #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #ketobreakfast #ketorecipes #ketogenicfood #ketogenicliving #ketogram #ketopaleo #atkins#atkinsdiet #lowcarb#lowcarbdiet #lowcarbs #lowcarbhighfat #lowcarbbreakfast #grainfree #glutenfree#glutenfreebreakfast #eatclean #healty #healthyfood #healthybreakfast
Lunch
LUNCH. OF. DREAMS. ☝🏻☁️💫 ok, ok - i know what you're thinking: beef mince might not be the sexiest thing to plate up for the gram - but DAMN it packs in some serious flavour🤤 (& gut love! & protein! & iron!) #justsayin 💁🏻 --> today's bowl combo: organic beef cooked in garlic, LOTS of herbs + spices, a cucumber, dill + rocket salad, cinnamon roasted sprouts, roasted swede + thyme chips, sauerkraut, avocado + lots of lemony olive oil dressing✨ #sophiesblend #somegoodGUTloving
Brunchyyy lunchyyyy. Gf + vegan corn fritters with creamy mashed avocado, spinach in a sweet honey + mustard dressing, topped with chilli flakes, coriander + lime juice. Beautiful combo! 🌝🌝🌝 #glutenfree #wheatfree #dairyfree #eggfree #glutenfreeliving #glutenfreeeats #avocado #smashedavo #cornfritters #vegan #glutenfreevegan #vegansofig #veganfood #allthingsgf #healthyfood #cleaneating #cleaneats #healthybrunch #glutenfreelunch #healthyfoodporn #healthyeats #vegetarian #veganfoodshare #foodstagram #instafood
Cajun spiced salmon with sweet potato+spinach fried brown rice, tzatziki, avocado + roast toms. YUM YUM YUM....YUM. The spicy salmon with the cool yoghurt dip is on fiyaaaa and this fried rice is v tasty. - salmon coated in Cajun spices and baked in oven for 20 mins at 190degrees. - 2 portions tzatziki: 2 tbsp plain yog (I used fage), 1 tspn white wine vinegar, finely diced thumb length of cucumber, s+p. - 2 portions rice: 1 grated sweet potato fried with 3 spring onions and 2 handfuls spinach, add one packet cooked micro brown rice, s+p. 🌝🌝🌝 #glutenfree #wheatfree #glutenfreelife #glutenfreefood #glutenfreefoodshare #glutenfreeuk #gf #cajunsalmon #salmon #sweetpotato #sweetpotatorice #friedrice #tzatziki #homemadetzatziki #tzatzikirecipe #avocado #freefrom #healthyeating #cleaneats #sangluten #singluten #coeliacfriendly
Dessert
Cashew caramel slices.
Happy Sunday folks ✌🏽 one of our most remade slices is this delightful cashew caramel slice. Do yourself a flavour, and make it today! Almost all ingredients can be found @thesourcebulkfoods if you're feeling like reducing your plastic-waste footprint 👣 (and they now have coconut milk powder, to make your own). Have a great day 🎄✌🏽 . BASE 3/4 cup pecans 1 1/2 Tbsp coconut flour 1/3 cup cacao powder 9 medjool dates, pitted Pinch of good-quality salt 1. Line a 15cm square tin with baking paper (I stick mine down with a little coco oil) 2. Add all ingredients besides the dates to a high-speed food processor and process into fine crumbs. Next, add dates and pulse until a sticky ball forms. 3. Press dough into the lined tin, creating a firm and even base layer CARAMEL LAYER 2 cups medjool dates, pitted 1/2 cup roasted cashew butter 1/4 cup rice malt syrup 1/4 cup mesquite powder (or lacuma) 1/2 tsp good-quality salt 1/4 cup coconut condensed milk 1. Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender, and blend until very smooth. You will need to scrape the sides at least one. 2. Pour over your base layer, smooth with a hot spoon, and set in the freezer while you make the chic top. CHOCO TOP 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted 1 Tbsp roasted cashew butter 1/3 cup rice malt syrup 1/3 cup cacao powder 1. Add all ingredients to a bowl and whisk until smooth. Pour over caramel layer, then return to the freezer to set for at least 3 hours. FINALLY: To serve: remove slice from freezer and tin. Allow to defrost for 5 mins, then slice up using a very hot knife. You can eat it straight away, or allow to defrost further.
Raw lemon cake
Standing up pops
Standing up pops is a pretty craze I'm into 😬. Thanks for starting it, @thehungrywarrior 💙💕💜 Here's how to make these gorgeous pastel pops! Ingredients 1 cup raw cashews, soaked 4 hours 1/2 cup coconut milk 2/3 cup quick oats 1 ripe banana 2 Tbsp pure maple syrup 2 Tbsp coconut oil, softened 6 drops pure lemon essential oil Plant-based food colouring powders (we used @just_blends butterfly pea flower powder for blue, dragon fruit powder for pink, and coconut activated charcoal for grey) METHOD 1. Drain cashews, then rinse well 2. Add all ingredients except the plant-based food colouring powders, then blend on high until very smooth 3. Transfer the pop mixture into 3 separate bowls (1/3 mix in each bowl) 4. Add a different coloured powder to each bowl, and stir through until you reach your desired colour/saturation (you could also use sprirulina, turmeric, blue matcha, or freeze-dried berry powders) 5. Pour each mixture into your pop moulds (we added some berries to ours, for an extra colour pop), then freeze overnight *** to store: remove all your pops from the moulds and store in an air-tight container. Allow 5-10 mins to defrost before eating .