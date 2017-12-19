IN PICTURES: Walkabout With Newly Elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

-
Pontsho Mabena
Newly elected ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa visited the small business stalls at Nasrec Expo Centre. Stalls were draped in ANC merchandise.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Treasurer General, Paul Mashatile along with the media, visit traders at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
Treasurer General, Paul Mashatile accompanying ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on his media walkabout at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
Day One in Office: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Treasurer General Paul Mashatile visit ANC merchanise stalls at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa greets a 7-year-old girl. The two engaged in friendly conversation.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Treasurer General Paul Mashatile buying merchandise from the vendors located at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Treasurer General Paul Mashatile walking in the Progressive Business Forum (PBF) Expo centre.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa walking into the SAB stand located at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa looking at pamphlets at the ANC stall inside the PBF Expo centre.
A banner situated outside the Nasrec Expo Centre, commemorating the life for the Oliver Tambo.
ANC Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the media outside the Nasrec Expo Centre.
Newly elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the media for the first time in office. He stands with Treasurer General Paul Mashatile and former ANC National Spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa.