All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    IN PICTURES: Walkabout With Newly Elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

    ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile strolled with Nasrec to visit small business vendors

    19/12/2017 17:45 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Pontsho Mabena

    • Walkabout With Cyril Ramaphosa
      Pontsho Mabena
      Newly elected ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa visited the small business stalls at Nasrec Expo Centre. Stalls were draped in ANC merchandise.
    • Walkabout With Cyril Ramaphosa
      Pontsho Mabena
      ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Treasurer General, Paul Mashatile along with the media, visit traders at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
    • Walkabout With Cyril Ramaphosa
      Pontsho Mabena
      Treasurer General, Paul Mashatile accompanying ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on his media walkabout at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
    • Walkabout With Cyril Ramaphosa
      Pontsho Mabena
      Day One in Office:  ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Treasurer General Paul Mashatile visit ANC merchanise stalls at the Nasrec Expo Centre. 
    • Walkabout With Cyril Ramaphosa
      Pontsho Mabena
      ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa greets a 7-year-old girl. The two engaged in friendly conversation. 
    • Walkabout With Cyril Ramaphosa
      Pontsho Mabena
      ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Treasurer General Paul Mashatile buying merchandise from the vendors located at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
    • Walkabout With Cyril Ramaphosa
      Pontsho Mabena
      ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Treasurer General  Paul Mashatile walking in the Progressive Business Forum (PBF) Expo centre.
    • Walkabout With Cyril Ramaphosa
      Pontsho Mabena
      ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa walking into the SAB stand located at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
    • Walkabout With Cyril Ramaphosa
      Pontsho Mabena
      ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa looking at pamphlets at the ANC stall inside the PBF Expo centre. 
    • Walkabout With Cyril Ramaphosa
      Pontsho Mabena
      A banner situated outside the Nasrec Expo Centre, commemorating the life for the Oliver Tambo.
    • Walkabout With Cyril Ramaphosa
      Pontsho Mabena
      ANC Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the media outside the Nasrec Expo Centre.
    • Walkabout With Cyril Ramaphosa
      Pontsho Mabena
      Newly elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the media for the first time in office. He stands with Treasurer General Paul Mashatile and former ANC National Spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa.

    MORE:ANCANC National ConferenceCyril RamaphosaNewsPaul Mashatilewalkabout