Journalist Manhandled, Accreditation Revoked At ANC Conference

Bloomberg journalist Sam Mkokeli was manhandled by a police officer at the ANC's national conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Mkokeli's media accreditation was confiscated in the scuffle.
Security Personnel assaulting and pushing around @SAEditorsForum's @msmkokeli at the #ANCConference2017 #kayanews @KayaNews pic.twitter.com/u7H0wkuOlG— Shoeshoe Qhu 📻 (@ShoeshoeQhu) December 19, 2017
Journalists were made to wait almost an hour for a walkabout with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. When Mkokeli complained, the scuffle ensued.
ANC security has confiscated my tag— Sam Mkokeli (@msmkokeli) December 19, 2017
I suspect I am being arrested— Sam Mkokeli (@msmkokeli) December 19, 2017
Walk out! Journalists boycotting Cyril's media doorstop.@msmkokeli's accreditation revoked. Waited 45 minutes for Cyril in the sun.— Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) December 19, 2017
The South African National Editors' Forum is now intervening in the matter.
*An earlier version of this story described the man as a security guard. The article has now been amended.
And there is ZERO accountability when journalists are bullied, assaulted or abused by "security"/protectors etc.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) December 19, 2017
It is not acceptable in a constitutional democracy. https://t.co/xWHkE2Js2f
White cap should be arrested for assault. Finish and Klaar. Chapeau to @imanrappetti for hanging in there. #freethesam1 #anc54 https://t.co/8BLU4PS1zA— Richard Calland (@richardcalland) December 19, 2017
#ANC54 Sam Mkokeli describes how he was man handled by police during a walk about with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.TK pic.twitter.com/fBaY9YyP8Q— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 19, 2017