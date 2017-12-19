Journalist Manhandled, Accreditation Revoked At ANC Conference

Journalist Sam Mkokeli gets reprimanded by a security guard at the ANC National Conference in Johannesburg.

Bloomberg journalist Sam Mkokeli was manhandled by a police officer at the ANC's national conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Mkokeli's media accreditation was confiscated in the scuffle.

Journalists were made to wait almost an hour for a walkabout with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. When Mkokeli complained, the scuffle ensued.

ANC security has confiscated my tag December 19, 2017

I suspect I am being arrested — Sam Mkokeli (@msmkokeli) December 19, 2017

Walk out! Journalists boycotting Cyril's media doorstop.@msmkokeli's accreditation revoked. Waited 45 minutes for Cyril in the sun. December 19, 2017

The South African National Editors' Forum is now intervening in the matter.

This is a developing story.

*An earlier version of this story described the man as a security guard. The article has now been amended.

And there is ZERO accountability when journalists are bullied, assaulted or abused by "security"/protectors etc.

It is not acceptable in a constitutional democracy. https://t.co/xWHkE2Js2f — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) December 19, 2017

White cap should be arrested for assault. Finish and Klaar. Chapeau to @imanrappetti for hanging in there. #freethesam1 #anc54 https://t.co/8BLU4PS1zA — Richard Calland (@richardcalland) December 19, 2017