    NEWS

    Journalist Manhandled, Accreditation Revoked At ANC Conference

    The South African National Editors' Forum is now intervening in the matter.

    19/12/2017 17:40 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Ntsoaki Shoeshoe Qhu
    Journalist Sam Mkokeli gets reprimanded by a security guard at the ANC National Conference in Johannesburg.

    Bloomberg journalist Sam Mkokeli was manhandled by a police officer at the ANC's national conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

    Mkokeli's media accreditation was confiscated in the scuffle.

    Journalists were made to wait almost an hour for a walkabout with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. When Mkokeli complained, the scuffle ensued.

    The South African National Editors' Forum is now intervening in the matter.

    This is a developing story.

    *An earlier version of this story described the man as a security guard. The article has now been amended.

