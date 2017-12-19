Julius Malema: The Guptas Are Still In Charge

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says as long as the Gupta family is "still in charge", it will be difficult to recall President Jacob Zuma, News24 reported.

Malema tweeted on Monday night: "Nothing has really changed; the core of the corrupt premier league is at the center of the organization. The Guptas are still in charge and as a result it will be difficult to recall Zuma. Don't get easily excited over nothing but I'm happy the Zumas ate a humble pie, a di ba je (sic)."

Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as the new ANC president on Monday night after a bruising battle with his opponent, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Ramaphosa gained 2,440 votes, while Dlamini-Zuma received 2,261.

Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza was elected as the party's deputy president, while Free State Premier Ace Magashule was elected as the new secretary-general.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa was also sceptical of the new leadership mix. He reportedly said there would be no paradigm shift from the current style of leadership if the elected individuals continued to put the interest of their party first.

"So, expect them to continue to protect Zuma and other tainted ministers," Holomisa told News24.

"If they don't recall Zuma immediately, that would mean Cyril's anti-corruption campaign will have to wait until 2019."

Malema predicted Ramaphosa's win earlier in the day and appeared to have inside knowledge of the goings-on behind the scenes. Dlamini-Zuma asked for a recount of the votes, he said.

It's a boy — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 18, 2017

Her people asked for a recount — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 18, 2017

Malema wasn't alone in his scepticism of the mixed slate.