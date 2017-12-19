WATCH: Dancing With The Stars SA Will Be Lit - If Zola Nombona and Thembisa Mdoda's Moves Are Anything To Go By

Actress Zola Nombona is the latest star confirmed to join "Dancing With The Stars SA" -- set to hit our screens in February 2018.

The "Lockdown" actress joins, among others, Thembisa Mdoda, Liesl Laurie and Odessa Swarts -- who is Wayde van Niekerk's mum.

And by the looks of things, that dance floor will be lit.

Nombona, for one, has already shown us some of her impressive dance moves:

A post shared by Zola (@znombona) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

If Thembisa Mdoda's "Our Perfect Wedding" days are anything to go by, the lady has great rhythm -- and we most recently saw her get down on "Idols".

A post shared by Thembisa Mdoda (@thembisamdoda) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:15am PDT ​​​​​​

A post shared by Thembisa Mdoda (@thembisamdoda) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Meanwhile, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie says she's just ready to win this thing:

Van Niekerk's mum, Odessa, might be one who surprises all of us -- and we'll surely be tuning in.