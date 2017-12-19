All Sections
    WATCH: Dancing With The Stars SA Will Be Lit - If Zola Nombona and Thembisa Mdoda's Moves Are Anything To Go By

    Even Wayde van Niekerk's mom, Odessa is in the mix.

    19/12/2017 11:35 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago
    Instagram

    Actress Zola Nombona is the latest star confirmed to join "Dancing With The Stars SA" -- set to hit our screens in February 2018.

    The "Lockdown" actress joins, among others, Thembisa Mdoda, Liesl Laurie and Odessa Swarts -- who is Wayde van Niekerk's mum.

    And by the looks of things, that dance floor will be lit.

    Nombona, for one, has already shown us some of her impressive dance moves:

    A post shared by Zola (@znombona) on

    If Thembisa Mdoda's "Our Perfect Wedding" days are anything to go by, the lady has great rhythm -- and we most recently saw her get down on "Idols".

    A post shared by Thembisa Mdoda (@thembisamdoda) on ​​​​​​

    A post shared by Thembisa Mdoda (@thembisamdoda) on

    Meanwhile, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie says she's just ready to win this thing:

    Van Niekerk's mum, Odessa, might be one who surprises all of us -- and we'll surely be tuning in.

    Getty Images
    BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 2: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT ) Wayde van Niekerk with is parents Odessa Swarts and Steven Swarts on October 2, 2015 in Bloemfotein, South Africa. Van Niekerk won the mens 400m at this years IAAF World Championships. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

