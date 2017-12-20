GALLERY: From Tito Mboweni's View, A Celebration Of ANC NEC Members

Maite Nkoana -Mashabane Tito Mboweni Ah! My sister! Sisters ! She has taken up her role internationally with vigor and aplomb! The Diplomat-General herself. Leader of the women in particular and the entire community. Limpopo Nostra which has never met!! Good luck sesi...

Aaron Motsoaledi Tito Mboweni 😂 The Doctor in the House. He is such a broad minded medical doctor. He always argues, convincingly that health must not be viewed clinically but one must take the ecosystem seriously. Preventative rather than rely on curative! He was a great NEC member. Part of the fictional Limpopo Nostra that has never met

Dr Snuki Zikalala Tito Mboweni Dr Snuki Zikalala. Now the President of the ANC Veterans League. Attended a few NEC meetings after his election. One of a few who are certain to be in the NEC for the next five years. Welcome aboard !! Are you ready??

Mathole Motshekga Tito Mboweni 😂 For most of our NEC tenure, we sat next to one another. He was always reading or writing something! Strange and interesting, engaging and open minded. Good mind with different approaches to history and faith. It was great being your neighbor at NEC meetings. Please don’t expose our whispers!

Senzeni Zokwana Tito Mboweni Zokwana: He is actually one of the most friendly, warm comrades in the outgone NEC. Because of his union background, he prefers consensus. All inclusive. I enjoy working with him. He is from the NUM.

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba Tito Mboweni Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba. Brilliant political brain. I hope she returns to the NEC. Politically well grounded and principled.

Jackson Mthembu Tito Mboweni Nice chap. Gets himself into trouble sometimes. Was great serving in the NEC with him.(2012-2017).

Max Sisulu Tito Mboweni Bhuti Max Sisulu... I personally owe a lot to him. A leader of note. He pushed me to play the front row in Economic policy in the ANC! That’s how I became Governor not him.. He should have been the Governor...Leadership per excellence!!

Lindiwe Zulu Tito Mboweni These two comrades! The most committed to the Movement. Resolute and unapologetic. I love them so much. Lindiwe is just inseparable from black, green and gold. She joined the ANC at a young age. Good luck for the next NEC.

Dr Joe Phahla Tito Mboweni Dr Joe Phahla, medical doctor, AZASO President, NEC member, brave and unflinching, steadfast, humble and caring... Thanks for serving the African people! Thanks for serving the ANC!

Billy Masetlha Tito Mboweni Bra Billy! Soweto 1976 MK Detachment! The guy from Dube, Soweto! MK commander, Intelligence Chief and humble human being! NEC grounded...

Sbu Ndebele Tito Mboweni Ah! Sbu Ndebele! Intellectual of note. Nice human being. He taught me that you really do not have to speak on all items in the NEC Meetings. Good man. Decorum right there...

Ngoako Ramathlodi Tito Mboweni Ngoako Ramathlodi, my brother, friend and comrade since 1979! Next door neighbor! I love you my brother. We served together in the various political structures for many many years. I hope our struggles were not in vain. Now, we are political pensioners of Limpopo! Of NOTE...

Fikile Majola Tito Mboweni Slovo! Such a humble and great comrade and human being. He does laugh actually. Or I tease him and “ he is not a fanatic , he laughs”. I say to him “ Slovo and Tambo”!!

Thenjiwe Mtintso Tito Mboweni Usisi Thenjiwe, theorist of note in dialectical and historical materialism. We met in Lesotho in the 1980s. She used to drive a beetle car! Great human being! I love you my sister and I learnt a lot from you...

These two have a great political future ahead. One a good political theorist and the other a great political organizer with razzmatazz energy! Watch out for them. ANC YOUTH for the future!

Jeff Radebe Tito Mboweni Good man who knew when to call it a day. My brother for life. My brother of many years since the exile days in Lesotho. God bless!