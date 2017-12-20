Israeli Embassy Must Be Downgraded Immediately, ANC Resolves

The ANC has unanimously resolved to "immediately and unconditionally" downgrade the South African Embassy in Israel to a liaison office.

"In order to give our practical expression of support to the oppressed people of Palestine, the ANC has unanimously resolved to direct the SA government to immediately and unconditionally downgrade the South African Embassy in Israel to a liaison office," the resolution read earlier on Wednesday.

Delegates from the North West, together with branches and regions from other provinces, supported the resolution.

"Coming to the [54th national] conference, we found unity in our solidarity with the Palestinians and support for such forms of sanctions against Israel," ANC North West spokesperson Gerald Modise said.

Modise added that the ANC in the North West would now join other provinces and structures in ensuring the speedy implementation of the resolution.

A clear message would be sent to Israel that there was a price to pay for its human rights abuses and violations of international law, he said.

-- News24