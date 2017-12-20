Jacques Pauw Blemished Tom Moyane's 'Integrity And Image' -- SARS Spokesperson

South African Revenue Services (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane during his appearance before parliament's finance committee on November 28, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.

South African Revenue Service (SARS) boss Tom Moyane is considering court action against "The President's Keepers" author Jacques Pauw, because his "image and integrity has been blemished" by its contents, SARS spokesperson Sandile Memela told eNCA on Wednesday.

This follows confirmation by Pauw on Tuesday that SARS had filed a High Court application against Pauw, accusing him of contravening the Tax Administration Act by disclosing confidential taxpayer information in the explosive book.

SARS said the contents in the book show blatant contravention of the law in that an individual's tax affairs are discussed and allegations made that Moyane aided a taxpayer in avoiding their tax obligations.

Pauw and NB Publishers on Tuesday fought back, saying charges laid against him simply confirm the veracity of claims contained in the bestselling book.

Questioning what SARS would hope to achieve by having a court order declare that Pauw violated taxpayer confidentiality, Memela told eNCA on Wednesday that it would teach people "that it is against the law for anyone to discuss or divulge any taxpayer affairs".

Memela also denied that Moyane's court action against Pauw would reveal President Zuma's tax affairs, saying that whoever has such information would still need a court order in order to share it.

According to News24, athough court papers were not served on NB Publishers, it has said it would defend Pauw and the book "vigorously" against SARS commissioner Tom Moyane's application.

The SARS action has come under fire in several circles, with many observers echoing the sentiment that Moyane has shot himself in the foot and confirmed the truthfulness of Pauw's claims.

Memela, however, refused to comment on eNCA whether the litigation confirms the truth of the claims about President Zuma's taxes.

"There is no way I can deny or confirm what they are saying because that in itself will be me getting entangled in a debate about a taxpayers affairs," Memela told eNCA.

