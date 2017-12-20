Social Media Reacts To Ramaphosa's First Speech As ANC President

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in the early hours of Thursday morning gave his first speech as the party leader to conclude the 54th National Conference at Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.

[REACTION] Ramaphosa delivers his first speech as ANC President. What do you give him out of ten?



Video to follow. #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/MosJNXc9pa December 20, 2017

Ramaphosa who spoke on a variety of issues including radical economic transformation, land reform and weeding out corruption. Outgoing Jacob Zuma did an awkward gesture and applauded Ramaphosa when he spoke about corruption.

With some people on social media excited about the prospect of Ramaphosa being the new leader if the party, there was also criticism from the likes of EFF leader Julius Malema and others who thought he did not quite sing and dance as well as his predecessor Zuma.

He lacks Conviction, nothing is burning inside him. We will meet him on the streets and Parliment... — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 20, 2017

Uwoah Cupcake's singing is off pic.twitter.com/bM1YVBPfoW — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) December 20, 2017

I hate the fact that WE now have to sing for Pres Ramaphosa 'cause he can't sing. * Cries in Baba* pic.twitter.com/Hd2fJ2cm1g — MaDlamini (@SpokyJama) December 20, 2017

#ANC54 I am disappointed, Ramaphosa is abusing Our language, why is He praising this thug in our Language? pic.twitter.com/apdaCNh9r3 — Tendani Maiwashe (@KentyMaiwashe) December 20, 2017

Cyril already has the Gedleyihlekisa laugh. 😆😭😂 — Ottilia Anna M 🦁 (@MaS1banda) December 20, 2017