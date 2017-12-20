All Sections
    POLITICS

    Social Media Reacts To Ramaphosa's First Speech As ANC President

    Ramaphosa spoke on a variety of issues including radical economic transformation, land reform and weeding out corruption.

    21/12/2017 01:28 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

    ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in the early hours of Thursday morning gave his first speech as the party leader to conclude the 54th National Conference at Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.

    Ramaphosa who spoke on a variety of issues including radical economic transformation, land reform and weeding out corruption. Outgoing Jacob Zuma did an awkward gesture and applauded Ramaphosa when he spoke about corruption.

    With some people on social media excited about the prospect of Ramaphosa being the new leader if the party, there was also criticism from the likes of EFF leader Julius Malema and others who thought he did not quite sing and dance as well as his predecessor Zuma.

