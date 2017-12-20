Supra On Ace: 'Live With Result Whether You Like It Or Not'

North West ANC chair Supra Mahamapelo has claimed that the issue of 68 missing ANC votes has been resolved, and that the people are going to have to accept the outcome, whether they like it or not.

ANC and the 'missing' 68 | Contestation over votes at #ANC54 could play out in court today. pic.twitter.com/D50UG6xAmu December 20, 2017

Speaking on the last day of the 54th African National Congress, Mahamapelo insisted that the issue had been resolved by the party's leadership, who met until after midnight last night.

"We must accept the outcome with its best and worst, live with the results of the ANC whether you like it or not, and move out of negativity. The decision [on the missing 68 votes] will be announced at the conference inside", said Mahamapelo

#ANC54 North West Chairperson Supra Muhamapelo says there are court cases everyday now and says conference will decide on the fate of the SG position. pic.twitter.com/BqHHXzw8HU — Samkele maseko (@samkelemaseko) December 20, 2017

This comes after Ace Magashule narrowly beat Senzo Mchunu by a mere 24 votes. However, although the total number of voting delegates attending the conference was 4776, only 4708 votes were counted. Where were the remaining 68 voters?

Meanwhile, eNCA and Jacaranda News have reported that the matter will be taken to court. News24 also confirmed the reports claiming Magashule will remain despite the dispute.

BREAKING: Dexter Selepe of Selepe Seleke Attorneys has confirmed that they are finalising court papers to challenge the 68 unaccounted ballot papers at the #ANC54 elective conference. pic.twitter.com/Cpt3XHw8sK — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) December 20, 2017

This contradicts the statement made by Supra, so it seems that the matter might indeed end up in front of the judiciary.

Magashule is likely to cling to the secretary-general position nevertheless, despite the media reports predicting court action.

CONFIRMED: Free State Premier Ace Magashule to remain ANC secretary general after voting dispute https://t.co/LhrNstK9pw pic.twitter.com/Nvsyr7HWnJ — News24 (@News24) December 20, 2017

*This is a developing story