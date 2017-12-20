All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • POLITICS

    Supra On Ace: 'Live With Result Whether You Like It Or Not'

    North West ANC chair Supra Mahamapelo insists the "68 votes" issue had been resolved, tells naysayers to accept Ace Magashule as ANC secretary-general.

    20/12/2017 12:10 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

    North West ANC chair Supra Mahamapelo has claimed that the issue of 68 missing ANC votes has been resolved, and that the people are going to have to accept the outcome, whether they like it or not.

    Speaking on the last day of the 54th African National Congress, Mahamapelo insisted that the issue had been resolved by the party's leadership, who met until after midnight last night.

    "We must accept the outcome with its best and worst, live with the results of the ANC whether you like it or not, and move out of negativity. The decision [on the missing 68 votes] will be announced at the conference inside", said Mahamapelo

    This comes after Ace Magashule narrowly beat Senzo Mchunu by a mere 24 votes. However, although the total number of voting delegates attending the conference was 4776, only 4708 votes were counted. Where were the remaining 68 voters?

    ENCA

    Meanwhile, eNCA and Jacaranda News have reported that the matter will be taken to court. News24 also confirmed the reports claiming Magashule will remain despite the dispute.

    This contradicts the statement made by Supra, so it seems that the matter might indeed end up in front of the judiciary.

    Magashule is likely to cling to the secretary-general position nevertheless, despite the media reports predicting court action.

    *This is a developing story

