    • POLITICS

    'Talk Is Cheap, Action Matters' -- South Africans React To ANC's Shock Land Reform Announcement

    Here are some of the reactions on Twitter with some optimistic by the prospect, while others are comparing the ANC to the EFF.

    20/12/2017 22:51 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    GaudiLab via Getty Images

    On the final day of the ANC National Conference, the party announced its plan to initiate and achieve land reform without compensation.

    The party's economic transformation head, Enoch Godongwana, said the ANC's national executive would have to amend the Constitution to achieve this.

    Read: Land Debate Almost Collapses ANC Conference. Here's Why

    Prior to the announcement, there had been "fiery, tough and rowdy" disputes over land restitution; however, the plan was finally announced and received a mixed reception on social media.

    While there were some positive responses to the ANC's plan on Twitter, there were equally opposing views as some South Africans felt they did not see the plan being implemented and that it was one of the party's tricks to get voters in 2019.

    Mike Hutchings / Reuters

    Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

