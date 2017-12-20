'Talk Is Cheap, Action Matters' -- South Africans React To ANC's Shock Land Reform Announcement

On the final day of the ANC National Conference, the party announced its plan to initiate and achieve land reform without compensation.

The party's economic transformation head, Enoch Godongwana, said the ANC's national executive would have to amend the Constitution to achieve this.

Prior to the announcement, there had been "fiery, tough and rowdy" disputes over land restitution; however, the plan was finally announced and received a mixed reception on social media.

I doubt the @MYANC is serious about this. I don't see it being implemented nor reaching @ParliamentofRSA — Skhumba (@sdvilakazi) December 20, 2017

While there were some positive responses to the ANC's plan on Twitter, there were equally opposing views as some South Africans felt they did not see the plan being implemented and that it was one of the party's tricks to get voters in 2019.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

I believe without doubt that we can give title to South Africans. It's not the constitution that's the impediment, it's the capability of the state and cronyism where selected individuals are chosen. We must achieve redress in all areas, land, education and economic inclusion. December 20, 2017

Will the ANC actually initiate in parliament where it matters? I believe not.



Then 2019, few months before elections, EFF will table the motion & ANC will as usual fall into the trap and reject it. — Nanamhla (@NanamhlaM) December 20, 2017

Progressive resolutions coming out of the #ANC54 ✊🏽 — Sikhulekile Duma (@SikhulekileDuma) December 20, 2017

I think this #ANC54 is going to be a history rewriting conference...thanks to EFF...finally ANC sees the importance of land wow Malema you are really a game changer — Eliyah Rangata (@EliyahRangata) December 20, 2017

It's official the old centralist ANC is no more... The ANC is no longer a Center Left Political Party. It has become a Neo-Nationalist, Populist Party with short term political goals... We are all in for a long two years... @MmusiMaimane @jsteenhuisen @JacksonMthembu_ #ANC54 — DG Vermaak (@dgvermaak) December 20, 2017

So which land will be expropriated and won't affect food security??residential homes 😊#ANC54 — Zion's Mom (@MSegage) December 20, 2017

Rand every time it hears the word "Land" #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/IUSvWJcINj — Thakhani Ramufhufhi (@Thakhani_R) December 20, 2017

No one is better in ANC they are the same they all mislead each other I won't vote for culprit #ANC54 — Ernest Ntsane (@ntsane_ernest) December 20, 2017

We don't have money to buy back STOLEN LAND! #ANC54 — Majolandile (@SiyaLota) December 20, 2017

Enoch Godongwana doesn't sound convincing. The issue seems watered down. I hope the text is tight & unambiguous. But it does seem a lot of issues have been deferred. We're probably looking at another 23 yrs before any action happens. #ANC54 — Siyabonga Zondi (@siyabongazondi) December 20, 2017

With all these constitutional amendment proposals at #ANC54, the Rand and Naledi Pandor have the same expression. Confusion. Krapping kop. pic.twitter.com/ztCnuQI9KF — Haji Mohamed Dawjee (@Sage_Of_Absurd) December 20, 2017

Expropriation of land without compensation...you know i thought I understood that, I'm not so sure anymore. I need to be educated on this #ANC54 — Sbonelo Hlophe (@SboneloHlophe) December 20, 2017