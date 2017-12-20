The Highest-Earning Musos In The World In 2017

Successful celebrities are often said to be "blessed with talent" –– but talent's only part of the equation. The truth is, many work harder than the average person can even imagine.

Often they'll have to skip time with their families to be in a studio producing soundtracks, touring the world entertaining huge crowds, or spending all day on set shooting a movie instead.

The hard work celebrities put in means that rewarding them with lots of money is not as extravagant as it sounds –– they earn that above-average income by making above-average sacrifices.

Forbes magazine prepares a list each year of the world's highest-earning celebrities, and the latest was released a few months back.

From lowest-paid (poor, deprived Bruce Springsteen!) to highest (Diddy got game!), here are the 7 highest-earning musicians of 2017, according to Forbes:

7. Bruce Springsteen ($75-million)

Bruce Springsteen (centre) performs in concert at the Emirates Stadium, in north east London.

Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen was born September 23, 1949 in New Jersey, U.S. He was inspired to take up music when, at the age of seven, he saw Elvis Presley on The Ed Sullivan Show.

6. Justin Bieber( $83.5-million)

Canadian Justin Bieber was born on March 1, 1994 in London, Ontario and was raised in Stratford, Ontario. He's made the Forbes "Top Ten Most Powerful Celebrities in the World" list several times. He has won a Grammy and an American Music Award, and has sold an estimated 140-million albums, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists.

5. Coldplay ($88-million)

TAIPEI, CHINA - APRIL 11: (CHINA MAINLAND OUT)COLD PLAY Taipei concert on 11th April, 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan, China.(Photo by TPG/Getty Images)

This British rock band, founded in 1996, is made up of vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Johnny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion. They earned $88-million in income in the past 12 months.

Coldplay generated more than $500-million on their recently completed global tour, which helps explain why they are on this list.

4. The Weeknd ($92-million)

The Canadian singer, born in Toronto, is best known for his latest album, "Starboy" (2016), and numerous earlier productions, including "Kissland" (2013) and "Beauty Behind the Madness" (2015).

3. Drake ($94-million)

Another Canadian star, Drake was born in Toronto, Ontario. This year he jumped significantly up the rankings from his 69th place in the 2016 list, more than doubling his income. Most of that was the reward for relentless tour dates, endorsements deals with the likes of Apple, Nike and Sprite, and appearing in commercials for retailers like Sears and GMC.

2. Beyoncé ($105-million)

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé saw a $105-million payday this year thanks to her Formation World Tour. The release of "Lemonade" resulted in the second-best awards haul of her career.

1. Sean Combs ($130-million)

Sean Combs, who has gone through a gamut of stage names before settling most recently (we think) on "Diddy", is the definition of a mogul. Raking in $130-million makes him the top-earning musical celebrity of the year. He started his career as the director of A&R at Uptown Records, where he launched the careers of luminaries like Mary J. Blige and Jodeci. He later started his own label, Bad Boy Records, which has fostered talent that includes Mariah Carey, Method Man, Boyz II Men, Lil' Kim and many more.