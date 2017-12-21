30,000 Shoprite Checkers Staff To Strike On Friday

Workers pack fruit at an outlet of retailer Shoprite Checkers in Cape Town, South Africa, June 15, 2017.

Workers at Shoprite Checkers will embark on a one-day strike on Friday, TimesLive reported. The workers, belonging to the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union, a Cosatu affiliate, announced their strike this week.

Cosatu reportedly said that about 30,000 workers were expected to join the protected strike.

The workers want recent changes to their working hours to be reversed, and for the Sandton Checkers who protested over these changes to be reinstated. They reportedly also want safe transport to workers who work night shifts and a guaranteed number of minimum working hours for part-time workers.

Various marches all over the country will take place, Cosatu said.

Cosatu has asked for the solidarity of South Africans on Friday. Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla told the SABC: "We cannot afford to celebrate our festive season while at the same time the people who are serving us in most of these retailers are treated incorrectly."

Shoprite Checkers shares appeared to be largely unaffected by news of the strike. Business Day reported that the shares traded 0.37% higher on Wednesday at R225.85.