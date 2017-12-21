ANC's New NEC: Ramaphosa's Friends And Foes Abound

The ANC's new national executive committee (NEC) is made up of friends and foes of incoming ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Former treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize comes out tops, followed by Small Business Minister Lindiwe Zulu.
The losing presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma came in at number nine.
The rest of the top ten are made up of Reginah Mhaule (Mpumalanga); David Masondo (Limpopo); Ronald Lamola (Mpumalanga); Malusi Gigaba (KwaZulu-Natal); Zizi Kodwa (Eastern Cape), Violet Siwela (Mpumalanga) and Obed Bapela (Gauteng).
Staunch Ramaphosa backers Pravin Gordhan, Derek Hanekom, Angie and Mathole Motshekga, Jackson Mthembu and Mondli Gungubele all made the NEC.
But Ramaphosa will also face known backers of President Jacob Zuma when the party's highest decision-making body meets.
They include Zulu, Nomvula Mokonyane, Collen Maine, Bathabile Dlamini, Pule Mabe and Tony Yengeni.
Other Zuma ministers who made the NEC are Bongani Bongo (state security), Faith Muthambi (public service and administration) and Mosebenzi Zwane (mining).
The results were announced at 03:00 on Thursday after counting was delayed for hours.
New additions to the NEC include Thabang Makwetla (deputy minister of justice and correctional services), Sfiso Buthelezi (deputy minister of finance) and Mduduzi Manana.
Manana resigned as deputy minister of higher education and training in August and was convicted of assault after he beat-up two women in a Johannesburg restaurant.
ANC leaders who didn't make it back in the NEC include SACP leader Blade Nzimande and ministers Thulas Nxesi, Gugile Nkwinti and Senzeni Zokwana.
This is the full list of NEC members:
1. Zweli Mkhize
2. Lindiwe Zulu
3. Regina Makgaule
4. David Masondo
5. Malusi Gigaba
6. Ronald Lamola
7. Violet Siwela
8. Zizi Kodwa
9. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
10. Obed Bapela
11. Tito Mboweni
12. Lindiwe Sisulu
13. Bheki Cele
14. Fikile Mbalula
15. Thoko Didiza
16. Sdumo Dlamini
17. Bathabile Dlamini
18. Senzo Mchunu
19. Pravin Gordhan
20. Naledi Pandor
21. Ivan Botes
22. Zingiswa Losi
23. Jackson Mthembu
24. Phumulo Masualle
25. Pule Mabe
26. Sfiso Buthelezi
27. Mduduzi Manana
28. Aaron Motsoaledi
29. Thandi Modise
30. Edna Molewa
31. Collen Maine
32. Nathi Mthethwa
33. Tima Joemat Pieterson
34. Nkenke Kekana
35. Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
36. Angie Motshekga
37. Bongani Bongo
38. Enoch Godongwana
39. Nomvula Mokonyane
40. Baleka Mbete
41. Derrick Hanekom
42. Mondli Gungubele
43. Jeff Radebe
44. David Mahlobo
45. Ruth Bhengu
46. Msebenzi Zwane
47. Pinky Kekana
48. Nocawe Mafu
49. Joe Maswanganyi
50. Tony Yengeni
51. Joel Netshitenzhe
52. Dakota Lekgoete
53. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
54. Noxolo Kiviet
55. Ngoako Ramathlodi
56. Mathole Motshekga
57. Sbongile Bhesane
58. Thandi Mahambehlala
59. Susan Shabangu
60. Pinky Moloi
61. Beauty Dluelane
62. Pamela Tshwete
63. Toko Xasa
64. Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
65. Dikeledi Magadzi
66. Thabang Makwetla
67. Siyabonga Cwele
68. Barbrah Creecy
69. Mildred Oliphant
70. Khensani Khubayi
71. Nomaindia Mfeketho
72. Hlengiwe Mkhize
73. Pemmy Majodina
74. Faith Mothambi
75. Rejoice Mabudavhasi
76. Cindy Tshikunga
77. Gwen Ramokgopa
78. Sylvia Lucas
79. Pammy Majodina
80. Candith Mashego