ANC's New NEC: Ramaphosa's Friends And Foes Abound

Newly elected president of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa arrives to speak at the end of the 54th National Conference of the ruling ANC at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 20, 2017.

The ANC's new national executive committee (NEC) is made up of friends and foes of incoming ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize comes out tops, followed by Small Business Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

The losing presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma came in at number nine.

The rest of the top ten are made up of Reginah Mhaule (Mpumalanga); David Masondo (Limpopo); Ronald Lamola (Mpumalanga); Malusi Gigaba (KwaZulu-Natal); Zizi Kodwa (Eastern Cape), Violet Siwela (Mpumalanga) and Obed Bapela (Gauteng).

Staunch Ramaphosa backers Pravin Gordhan, Derek Hanekom, Angie and Mathole Motshekga, Jackson Mthembu and Mondli Gungubele all made the NEC.

But Ramaphosa will also face known backers of President Jacob Zuma when the party's highest decision-making body meets.

They include Zulu, Nomvula Mokonyane, Collen Maine, Bathabile Dlamini, Pule Mabe and Tony Yengeni.

Other Zuma ministers who made the NEC are Bongani Bongo (state security), Faith Muthambi (public service and administration) and Mosebenzi Zwane (mining).

The results were announced at 03:00 on Thursday after counting was delayed for hours.

New additions to the NEC include Thabang Makwetla (deputy minister of justice and correctional services), Sfiso Buthelezi (deputy minister of finance) and Mduduzi Manana.

Manana resigned as deputy minister of higher education and training in August and was convicted of assault after he beat-up two women in a Johannesburg restaurant.

ANC leaders who didn't make it back in the NEC include SACP leader Blade Nzimande and ministers Thulas Nxesi, Gugile Nkwinti and Senzeni Zokwana.



This is the full list of NEC members:

1. Zweli Mkhize 2. Lindiwe Zulu 3. Regina Makgaule 4. David Masondo 5. Malusi Gigaba 6. Ronald Lamola 7. Violet Siwela 8. Zizi Kodwa 9. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma 10. Obed Bapela 11. Tito Mboweni 12. Lindiwe Sisulu 13. Bheki Cele 14. Fikile Mbalula 15. Thoko Didiza 16. Sdumo Dlamini 17. Bathabile Dlamini 18. Senzo Mchunu 19. Pravin Gordhan 20. Naledi Pandor 21. Ivan Botes 22. Zingiswa Losi 23. Jackson Mthembu 24. Phumulo Masualle 25. Pule Mabe 26. Sfiso Buthelezi 27. Mduduzi Manana 28. Aaron Motsoaledi 29. Thandi Modise 30. Edna Molewa 31. Collen Maine 32. Nathi Mthethwa 33. Tima Joemat Pieterson 34. Nkenke Kekana 35. Maite Nkoana-Mashabane 36. Angie Motshekga 37. Bongani Bongo 38. Enoch Godongwana 39. Nomvula Mokonyane 40. Baleka Mbete 41. Derrick Hanekom 42. Mondli Gungubele 43. Jeff Radebe 44. David Mahlobo 45. Ruth Bhengu 46. Msebenzi Zwane 47. Pinky Kekana 48. Nocawe Mafu 49. Joe Maswanganyi 50. Tony Yengeni 51. Joel Netshitenzhe 52. Dakota Lekgoete 53. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula 54. Noxolo Kiviet 55. Ngoako Ramathlodi 56. Mathole Motshekga 57. Sbongile Bhesane 58. Thandi Mahambehlala 59. Susan Shabangu 60. Pinky Moloi 61. Beauty Dluelane 62. Pamela Tshwete 63. Toko Xasa 64. Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba 65. Dikeledi Magadzi 66. Thabang Makwetla 67. Siyabonga Cwele 68. Barbrah Creecy 69. Mildred Oliphant 70. Khensani Khubayi 71. Nomaindia Mfeketho 72. Hlengiwe Mkhize 73. Pemmy Majodina 74. Faith Mothambi 75. Rejoice Mabudavhasi 76. Cindy Tshikunga 77. Gwen Ramokgopa 78. Sylvia Lucas 79. Pammy Majodina 80. Candith Mashego

-- News24