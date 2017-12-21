All Sections
    • NEWS

    ANC's New NEC: Ramaphosa's Friends And Foes Abound

    The losing presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma came in at number nine in the National Executive Committee list.

    21/12/2017 10:14 SAST | Updated 21/12/2017 10:14 SAST
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Newly elected president of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa arrives to speak at the end of the 54th National Conference of the ruling ANC at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 20, 2017.

    The ANC's new national executive committee (NEC) is made up of friends and foes of incoming ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

    Former treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize comes out tops, followed by Small Business Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

    The losing presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma came in at number nine.

    The rest of the top ten are made up of Reginah Mhaule (Mpumalanga); David Masondo (Limpopo); Ronald Lamola (Mpumalanga); Malusi Gigaba (KwaZulu-Natal); Zizi Kodwa (Eastern Cape), Violet Siwela (Mpumalanga) and Obed Bapela (Gauteng).

    Staunch Ramaphosa backers Pravin Gordhan, Derek Hanekom, Angie and Mathole Motshekga, Jackson Mthembu and Mondli Gungubele all made the NEC.

    But Ramaphosa will also face known backers of President Jacob Zuma when the party's highest decision-making body meets.

    They include Zulu, Nomvula Mokonyane, Collen Maine, Bathabile Dlamini, Pule Mabe and Tony Yengeni.

    Other Zuma ministers who made the NEC are Bongani Bongo (state security), Faith Muthambi (public service and administration) and Mosebenzi Zwane (mining).

    The results were announced at 03:00 on Thursday after counting was delayed for hours.

    New additions to the NEC include Thabang Makwetla (deputy minister of justice and correctional services), Sfiso Buthelezi (deputy minister of finance) and Mduduzi Manana.

    Manana resigned as deputy minister of higher education and training in August and was convicted of assault after he beat-up two women in a Johannesburg restaurant.

    ANC leaders who didn't make it back in the NEC include SACP leader Blade Nzimande and ministers Thulas Nxesi, Gugile Nkwinti and Senzeni Zokwana.

    This is the full list of NEC members:

    1. Zweli Mkhize

    2. Lindiwe Zulu

    3. Regina Makgaule

    4. David Masondo

    5. Malusi Gigaba

    6. Ronald Lamola

    7. Violet Siwela

    8. Zizi Kodwa

    9. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

    10. Obed Bapela

    11. Tito Mboweni

    12. Lindiwe Sisulu

    13. Bheki Cele

    14. Fikile Mbalula

    15. Thoko Didiza

    16. Sdumo Dlamini

    17. Bathabile Dlamini

    18. Senzo Mchunu

    19. Pravin Gordhan

    20. Naledi Pandor

    21. Ivan Botes

    22. Zingiswa Losi

    23. Jackson Mthembu

    24. Phumulo Masualle

    25. Pule Mabe

    26. Sfiso Buthelezi

    27. Mduduzi Manana

    28. Aaron Motsoaledi

    29. Thandi Modise

    30. Edna Molewa

    31. Collen Maine

    32. Nathi Mthethwa

    33. Tima Joemat Pieterson

    34. Nkenke Kekana

    35. Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

    36. Angie Motshekga

    37. Bongani Bongo

    38. Enoch Godongwana

    39. Nomvula Mokonyane

    40. Baleka Mbete

    41. Derrick Hanekom

    42. Mondli Gungubele

    43. Jeff Radebe

    44. David Mahlobo

    45. Ruth Bhengu

    46. Msebenzi Zwane

    47. Pinky Kekana

    48. Nocawe Mafu

    49. Joe Maswanganyi

    50. Tony Yengeni

    51. Joel Netshitenzhe

    52. Dakota Lekgoete

    53. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

    54. Noxolo Kiviet

    55. Ngoako Ramathlodi

    56. Mathole Motshekga

    57. Sbongile Bhesane

    58. Thandi Mahambehlala

    59. Susan Shabangu

    60. Pinky Moloi

    61. Beauty Dluelane

    62. Pamela Tshwete

    63. Toko Xasa

    64. Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

    65. Dikeledi Magadzi

    66. Thabang Makwetla

    67. Siyabonga Cwele

    68. Barbrah Creecy

    69. Mildred Oliphant

    70. Khensani Khubayi

    71. Nomaindia Mfeketho

    72. Hlengiwe Mkhize

    73. Pemmy Majodina

    74. Faith Mothambi

    75. Rejoice Mabudavhasi

    76. Cindy Tshikunga

    77. Gwen Ramokgopa

    78. Sylvia Lucas

    79. Pammy Majodina

    80. Candith Mashego

    -- News24

