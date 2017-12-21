IN PICTURES: Actress / TV Host Michelle Molatlou Remembered

Tributes continue to pour in for the late actress and television personality Michelle Molatlou, who succumbed, according to reports , to a battle with cervical cancer on Tuesday.

Legions of fans have expressed their shock and sadness at the death of the former Miss Black South Africa -- according to many on social media, she was their first black TV crush.

Molatlou was a popular presence online:

The 44-year-old is being remembered as a talented, humble, devoted mom and businesswoman.

Michelle Molatlou was an amazing all-rounder. From being crowned Miss Black South Africa to playing lead roles in SABC dramas, then magazines and advertising... Always reinventing herself. Always elegantly brilliant. Always beautiful. What a sad loss. 💔 #RIPMichelleMolatlou December 19, 2017

Rest in Peace beautiful. One of the first few ladies who gave a black girl's dream validation, she epitomized what we now term an 'It girl' and was always so graceful. Rest easy... You fought a good fight and your name will forever be etched in history💗💗💗 https://t.co/soyiatC9fg — Gaaratwe Mokhethi (@GaaratweMokheth) December 19, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Molatlou. Last I saw her on our screens was when she guest starred on #GenerationsTheLegacy & I had hoped her character would grow. What a talent! Death be not proud. #RIPMichelleMolatlou — Lerato-la-Ona (@Leefiery) December 20, 2017

Oh No!Oh No! My God ngwana ga Oubuti Kagisho le Ousi Freda bako Bloemfontein kha Bloemanda. She was my neighbor back home in Bloemfontein.The sweetest neighbor ever I know. W/ smiles. May her soul Rest In Peace.My God #RIPMichelleMolatlou #RIPMichelle . Lefu, o jwang maara😓💔 https://t.co/QOVOXofT4q — iNdlovukazi👸🏽Ye Zulu (@gopzeee) December 19, 2017