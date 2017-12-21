All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    IN PICTURES: Actress / TV Host Michelle Molatlou Remembered

    Rest in eternal peace, Michelle.

    21/12/2017 11:17 SAST | Updated 21/12/2017 11:17 SAST
    Instagram

    Tributes continue to pour in for the late actress and television personality Michelle Molatlou, who succumbed, according to reports, to a battle with cervical cancer on Tuesday.

    Legions of fans have expressed their shock and sadness at the death of the former Miss Black South Africa -- according to many on social media, she was their first black TV crush.

    Molatlou was a popular presence online:

    #tbt

    A post shared by Michelle Molatlou (@michellemolatlou) on

    #tbt ya mampela

    A post shared by Michelle Molatlou (@michellemolatlou) on

    #tbt

    A post shared by Michelle Molatlou (@michellemolatlou) on

    #tbt #theyoungme

    A post shared by Michelle Molatlou (@michellemolatlou) on

    The 44-year-old is being remembered as a talented, humble, devoted mom and businesswoman.

