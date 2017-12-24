Cyril Ramaphosa Finally Meets Khoisan Activists At Union Buildings

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally met with Khoisan activists who've stayed put at the Union Buildings for almost three weeks in protest against government's 'failure' to recognise them.

eNCA on Sunday reported that Ramaphosa assured the protestors he would take their demands seriously, which include formal recognition of the Khoisan language and their declaration as the "first citizens" of the country.

According to EWN, the group walked from the Eastern Cape to Tshwane over a two-week period while on a hunger strike. The group last weekend was also seen protesting just outside Nasrec, where the ANC's 54th National Conference took place, hoping to gain the attention of the ANC's top 6 and organisation at large.



Chief Khoisan SA reportedly said they wanted to be assured that their matters would be attended to and that they had 'welcomed all of these meetings.

Christian Martin, one of the activists, had to be hospitalized earlier last week due to low sugar levels.

"We are making a sacrifice for our community to show people that we are serious about meeting the president," he said, according to EWN.

Martin said although President Zuma had given them his word to meet with them next month, it was not good enough.

According to eNCA, the protestors on Sunday expressed their appreciation that Ramaphosa had broken from his pre-Christmas schedule to meet with them".