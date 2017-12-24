North Cape ANC 'Shocked' By Zuma's Response To State Capture Judgment

President Jacob Zuma during his visit the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre on September 12, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.

The ANC in the Northern Cape has said it was "shocked" after President Jacob Zuma announced his intention to appeal a high court ruling relating to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report into state capture.

Provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga urged Zuma to rethink his intended appeal, which delays establishing a commission of inquiry following Madonsela's report into allegations of undue influence on the state and state-owned entities by the controversial Gupta family.

This [is] not only in the best interest of the country but also in the best interest of the ANC. Deshi Ngxanga, ANC NC provincial secretary

Ngxanga said the provincial executive committee (PEC) was disappointed by Zuma's intention after the party decided to support the inquiry at its 54th national elective conference which was held in Johannesburg this past week.

"As a province we have been clear in our stance towards state capture, it has not only robbed the people of this country but it has tainted the image of our glorious movement and this is something we intend on fighting," Ngxanga said.

"[W]e have as a PEC openly declared our commitment to fight corruption in all its manifestation."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance indicated that it would oppose Zuma's appeal application.

"We cannot allow this abuse of court processes to become a feature of the way the president gets away with things," James Selfe, the DA's federal council chair said on Friday.

We will once more seek a punitive, personal costs order against Mr Zuma.

The Economic Freedom Fighters conceded Zuma's right to appeal, but added that he had "lost all capacity to feel shame," said EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in a statement.

"It is not only embarrassing that he is fighting to appoint a judge in a commission that will be investigating him. It is also a perfect sign that he wishes to undermine the inquiry itself by either delaying it or undermining it from a legal principles point of view."

Zuma argued in court papers filed that the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria erred in law when it ruled that he was ill-advised and reckless when he launched an application to set aside the Public Protector's remedial actions in the State of Capture report.

Madonsela recommended that a judge selected by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng must be appointed by Zuma to oversee the judicial inquiry.

-- News24