Afro Cakes Are The Future

A Parisian baker is changing the baking game with her Africa-inspired cakes, and we're salivating!
La Cakery is gaining worldwide attention for its use of African-style graphics that draw on the decorative techniques, forms and colours native to the continent's cultures.
Check out some of the beautiful creations below, and follow their Instagram for daily treats.
Cake #panafrican toujours SANS BEURRE Génoise : vanille Garniture : #litchi + sirop de #bissap et noix de bresil caramelisees + #caramel beurre salé Glaçage: vanille et chocolat #glutenfree #lacakeryparis #instafood #homemade #pastry #instacake #frenchbakery #cake #cakestagram #sansbeurre #foodie #foodporn #patisserie #africanfood #l4l #pyrexfrance #cakelife #evingel #africa #kwanzaa
Hbd Khady Génoise : cannelle Garniture : #passion et morceaux de #mangue Glaçage : #vanilla #glutenfree #lacakeryparis #instafood #faitmaison #homemade #pastry #instacake #eat #frenchbakery #bakery #cake #layercake #delicious #cakestagram #sansbeurre #sansgluten #foodie #foodporn #dessert #paris #restaurantsofinsta #patisserie #l4l #pyrexfrance #africa
This one was inspired by a traditional mask.
#Bavarois SANS BEURRE Génoise #gingembre Mousse #coco insert fruits rouges Déco en #chocolate #glutenfree #lacakeryparis #instafood #faitmaison #homemade #pastry #instacake #frenchbakery #bakery #cake #delicious #bavarois #cakestagram #sansbeurre #evingel #sansgluten #foodie #foodporn #dessert #patisserie #l4l #africanfood #mask #tribal
Bavarois SANS BEURRE et SANS GLUTEN Génoise : #Cannelle Mousse : #coco et perles de #bissap Déco en #chocolate #glutenfree #lacakeryparis #instafood #faitmaison #homemade #pastry #instacake #frenchbakery #bakery #cake #delicious #bavarois #cakestagram #sansbeurre #evingel #sansgluten #foodie #foodporn #dessert #patisserie #l4l #bavarois #africanfood #hibiscus #tribal