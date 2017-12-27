All Sections
    Afro Cakes Are The Future

    This Parisian baker is getting global attention for her Africa-inspired baking.

    27/12/2017 14:13 SAST | Updated 15 hours ago
    La Cakery

    A Parisian baker is changing the baking game with her Africa-inspired cakes, and we're salivating!

    La Cakery is gaining worldwide attention for its use of African-style graphics that draw on the decorative techniques, forms and colours native to the continent's cultures.

    Check out some of the beautiful creations below, and follow their Instagram for daily treats.

    Hbd Khady Génoise : cannelle Garniture : #passion et morceaux de #mangue Glaçage : #vanilla #glutenfree #lacakeryparis #instafood #faitmaison #homemade #pastry #instacake #eat #frenchbakery #bakery #cake #layercake #delicious #cakestagram #sansbeurre #sansgluten #foodie #foodporn #dessert #paris #restaurantsofinsta #patisserie #l4l #pyrexfrance #africa

    A post shared by La Cakery (@lacakeryparis) on

    This one was inspired by a traditional mask.

