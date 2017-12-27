Another Arrest In Notorious Glebelands Hostel Killings Case

September 23, 2017: The Russia, or R Block, of the Glebelands Hostel – consisting of 71 blocks and about 22,000 residents, and allegedly a haven for hitmen operating throughout the province of KwaZulu-Natal. At least 40 people have been killed in politically motivated shootings in KZN in the past year.

In the latest of a series of arrests linked to murders at the infamous Glebelands Hostel in KwaZulu-Natal, one of the most wanted suspects in the murders at the hostel has been arrested.

Eyewitness News (EWN) reported that a 32-year-old man was arrested in Umlazi on Christmas Eve. The man is reportedly linked to the murder of a 30-year-old woman who was gunned down at the hostel in August.

Police spokesman Thulani Zwane told EWN: "It appears that he was linked to most of the murder cases reported at the Glebelands hostel area as from last year. He will be facing charges of murder as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition."

The notorious hostel has come under the spotlight at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry, which is currently holding hearings into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. It is alleged to be the site of many politically motivated murders.

According to News24, the suspect will appear in the Umlazi Magistrates' Court on Wednesday on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Bheki Langa reportedly welcomed the arrest.

"This is a great effort by police in tracing all those who were allegedly involved in these killings at Glebelands Hostel, making the lives of the residents miserable," said Langa

On December 13, a Durban policeman was arrested at the hostel, according to IOL. He is thought to be the mastermind behind a string of politically motivated murders dating back to 2014. About 100 people are reported to have died at the hostel since then.

Community members had reportedly asked the police to investigate 37-year-old Sergeant Bhekukwazi Mdweshu several times, but to no avail.

Three days earlied, police made another arrest linked to the Glebelands murders –– this time, a 29-year-old man was arrested in the Ixopo area, The Citizen reported.

He was reportedly linked to two murders and evaded arrest during a police raid on December 6. Six other men recently appeared in court in relation to the murders.