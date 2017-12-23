Blake Lively Pokes Fun At Ryan Reynolds' Sad Attempt At Christmas Baking

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City on May 1, 2017.

Ryan Reynolds should probably stick to acting, not baking.

Actress Blake Lively took to Instagram on Friday to poke fun at her husband's stab at baking and decorating Christmas cookies.

The photo shared by Lively shows burnt, broken shortbreads with a messy attempt at icing that makes it look like poor Frosty the Snowman came to an untimely and gruesome end.

"@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies... 😳 ...He's verrry handsome though," she captioned the image.

Her husband, clearly undeterred, commented back, "I wanted to be the first person to bake Christmas cookies using only a hammer."

Reynolds is the star of 'Deadpool,' which films in Vancouver, and Lively is set to play the lead of upcoming film 'The Rhythm Section.'

The celebrity couple are known for trading adorable jabs with each other on social media.

In August, Reynolds wished Lively a happy birthday ... by cropping her out of a photo.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Hopefully Reynolds isn't in charge of roasting the Christmas turkey.