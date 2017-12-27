All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Dear Robbie Malinga, Thank You For The Music -- So Long And Goodnight

    The renowned musician and producer died on Christmas Day and will be laid to rest next Tuesday.

    27/12/2017 11:57 SAST | Updated 17 hours ago
    Gallo Images/Antonio Muchave
    Veteran musician Robbie Malinga.

    The memorial service of renowned singer and songwriter Robbie Malinga will be held this Friday, while his funeral will take place on Tuesday.

    The 47-year-old, who had been battling anaemia for months, died at home after being in and out of hospital.

    His brother, Bheki Malinga, told the media that the family would soon release the details of both services.

    "The memorial service will be this coming Friday, while the funeral will be next Tuesday after the public holiday (New Year's Day)."

    Malinga's death on Christmas Day sent shockwaves throughout the country -- tributes continue to pour in from members of the public, politicians and fellow musicians.


    Malinga's name had become synonymous with timeless Afropop hits. Here are five of our favourite hits he produced:

    "Baby Please" featuring Kelly Khumalo:

    Naima Kay's "Sokwenzenjani":


    "Sobabili" featuring Kelly Khumalo:

    Musa's "Mthande":

    Zahara's "Bendirongo":

