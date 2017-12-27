Dear Robbie Malinga, Thank You For The Music -- So Long And Goodnight

The memorial service of renowned singer and songwriter Robbie Malinga will be held this Friday, while his funeral will take place on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old, who had been battling anaemia for months, died at home after being in and out of hospital.

His brother, Bheki Malinga, told the media that the family would soon release the details of both services.

"The memorial service will be this coming Friday, while the funeral will be next Tuesday after the public holiday (New Year's Day)."

Malinga's death on Christmas Day sent shockwaves throughout the country -- tributes continue to pour in from members of the public, politicians and fellow musicians.

We're heartbroken to learn the news of the untimely passing of legendary Kwaito & Afro Pop producer, Robbie Malinga. We have lost an illustrious Kwaito pioneer who paved the way for future generations of artists. We send our deepest sympathies to his loved ones. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/0LtPCv9vZz December 25, 2017

Oh God.....Rest in perfect peace Robbie Malinga... ❤️ You will be missed... Lala kahle Baba 😢... God please comfort and be with his family. #RIPRobbieMalinga December 25, 2017

Saddened by the passing of singer and music producer Robbie Malinga.Thank you for the music Robbie. Heartfelt condolences to family, friends and colleagues. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/0R21fpHErf — Adv Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) December 26, 2017



Malinga's name had become synonymous with timeless Afropop hits. Here are five of our favourite hits he produced:

"Baby Please" featuring Kelly Khumalo:

Naima Kay's "Sokwenzenjani":



"Sobabili" featuring Kelly Khumalo:

Musa's "Mthande":

Zahara's "Bendirongo":