All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Ex-Footballer George Weah Wins Liberian Presidency

    “It is with deep emotion that I want to thank you, the Liberian people, for honoring me with your vote today."

    27/12/2017 12:42 SAST | Updated 17 hours ago
    Thierry Gouegnon / Reuters
    George Weah, former soccer player and presidential candidate of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), reacts while giving a speech during the party's presidential campaign rally at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia, Liberia.

    Retired footballer George Weah defeated 73-year-old running mate Vice-President Joseph Boakai on Wednesday to become the Liberia's 25th president.

    Weah, the current senator of Montserrado County –– and former Fifa World Player and winner of the prestigious Ballon d'Or –– said on Twitter that he was deeply emotional after the results were announced.

    "It is with deep emotion that I want to thank you, the Liberian people, for honoring me with your vote today. It is a great hope," he tweeted.

    Weah, who won the majority vote in 12 of the 15 counties in the West African country, will take the reins from Liberia's first female head of state, 79-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, when he assumes the presidency.

    MORE:Ellen Johnson SirleafGeorge WeahLiberiaNews