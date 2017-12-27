All Sections
    IN PICTURES: Thando Thabethe's Beautiful Bridal Shower

    It's almost wedding o'clock for Mrs Mashao-to-be.

    27/12/2017 13:58 SAST | Updated 15 hours ago
    AndileMsomi via ThandoThabethe/Instagram

    Media personality Thando Thabethe will be saying, "I do" to her longtime partner, Frans Mashao, in the (very) near future.

    The actress and DJ recently had her bridal shower –– and her "bridal party proposal" –– surrounded by family and friends.

    Read: Thando Thabethe Is Giving Us All The Feels In These Beautiful Photos

    She looked absolutely stunning, and we think you'll agree with us that she had her bridal glow on.

    Here are some of the pictures from the day. You're welcome.

    #TeamBride #ThabootyMashao ❤️❤️❤️

    Congratulations to the couple –– we look forward to the big day.

