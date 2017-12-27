IN PICTURES: Thando Thabethe's Beautiful Bridal Shower

Media personality Thando Thabethe will be saying, "I do" to her longtime partner, Frans Mashao, in the (very) near future.
Omg I'm getting married 🤗🤗🤗😍😍😍— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) December 22, 2017
The actress and DJ recently had her bridal shower –– and her "bridal party proposal" –– surrounded by family and friends.
She looked absolutely stunning, and we think you'll agree with us that she had her bridal glow on.
Here are some of the pictures from the day. You're welcome.
Groomsmen proposal 😍😍😍💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/fRLf3ip5Dg— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) December 23, 2017
Umshado lo #ThabootyMashao 💍💍💍👰🏽🤵🏽 pic.twitter.com/1pvItnR7CT— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) December 23, 2017
Congratulations to the couple –– we look forward to the big day.