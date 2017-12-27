Man Drowns Among Boxing Day Multitudes On Cape Town Beaches

Thousands of people flocked to Cape Town beaches on Boxing Day, with roads along the coast congested. At least one confirmed drowning was reported, the Cape Times reported on Wednesday.

An inquest has also been opened into the discovery of another body found floating in the water near Soetwater.

Cae Town's director for safety and security, Richard Bozman, told the Cape Times that by midday on Tuesday, 5,000 people were at Mnandi beach, 5,000 were at St James, and 3,000 people were at Kalk Bay.

St James Tidal Pool. Boxing Day 2017

Cape Town, South Africahttps://t.co/uCVltzKeu6 pic.twitter.com/nIDW0jTLk6 — Rodger Shagam (@Rodshags) December 26, 2017

Three children were reported missing in Kalk Bay, while 28 children were reported missing in Muizenburg, and six went missing in Strand.

SANParks spokesperson Merle Collins told the paper that other city attractions were also full, including Boulders Beach and Table Mountain's viewing spots.

About 4,000 people reportedly queued to use the Seapoint swimming pools –– one of twelve municipal pools that were open around the city.

A HeartFM reporter tweeted these pictures, taken by City of Cape Town councillor JP Smith.

#CapeTown officials estimate about 4000 people have been queuing to enter Sea Point swimming pools.#BoxingDay pic.twitter.com/Dvihl4bCns — Graeme Raubenheimer (@GraemeRauby) December 26, 2017

According to News24, a father drowned while trying to save his son at Crystal Pools, between Gordons Bay and Koegel Bay.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reportedly tried to resuscitate the man after a seven-minute search, but he was declared dead on the scene. The boy was taken to hospital, where he was monitored for secondary drowning symptoms.